Charged Up: FLO Powers Electric Snowmobiles for OFF-GRID Experiences in Wyoming

FLO charging units power snowmobile adventurers in Jackson Hole

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ – FLO and OFF-GRID Experiences are powering green winter adventures in the great American west. OFF GRID Experiences, an outdoor adventure company, is charging its fleet of electric snowmobiles with FLO chargers. OFF-GRID Experiences Jackson Hole is one of five Uncharted Society locations powered by BRP in the U.S. selected to utilize new Ski-Doo electric snowmobiles for the first time. FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and a smart charging solutions provider.

“Electric snowmobiles are silent, which allows adventurers a serene and unforgettable experience in the Teton mountains” said Dave Knaus, Owner of OFF-GRID Experiences Jackson Hole. “FLO chargers keep our sleds charged up and on the trail. But they also are helping ensure the breathtaking landscapes we explore today remain pristine for generations to come.”

OFF-GRID Experiences Jackson Hole provides guided, educational snowmobile tours and now offers customers a chance to ride the first Ski-Doo electric snowmobiles made by BRP. The electric snowmobiles have a range of 20 miles and are charged overnight by FLO Home chargers. Riders can book a 2-hour tour of the Turpin Meadow Trail and excursions throughout the Teton Mountains.

“Bringing the most durable EV chargers—which can operate in temperatures as low as -40°F—to Jackson Hole will revolutionize outdoor recreation that respects and protects the natural beauty of places like Wyoming,” said Nathan Yang, FLO Chief Product Officer. “Our EV chargers are helping power up OFF-GRID to make adventuring a clean, environmentally friendly experience.”

The FLO Home charger is built to withstand extreme climates from severely cold Canadian winters to sweltering southern U.S. summers and has recently received praise when tested by several independent experts.

For the first time in 2024, Ski-Doo introduces new electric snowmobiles: the Grand Touring Electric model. The sled enables an emissions-free winter adventure and offers a unique ride that is inviting for first timers to experience the world of snowmobiling. Powered by proprietary Rotax E-Power technology, these snowmobiles are designed and purpose-built exclusively for Uncharted Society experience outfitters and tour operators with features, power and range optimized for guided snowmobile excursions up to 50 km.

For more on FLO’s products and mission, visit flo.com.

FLO® and FLO Home are registered or unregistered trademarks of Services FLO Inc.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1.5 million charging events thanks to over 100,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what “EV charging done right™” means to us, visit flo.com.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 23,000 driven, resourceful people.

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Manitou, Alumacraft, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charged-up-flo-powers-electric-snowmobiles-for-off-grid-experiences-in-wyoming-302063356.html

SOURCE FLO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

