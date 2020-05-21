Charles Barkley says it’s ‘unfortunate’ NCAA allowing athletes back because of money

NBA legend Charles Barkley appeared on Anderson Cooper 360 Wednesday night where he reacted to the announcement earlier in the day that the NCAA would allow football and basketball teams to hold voluntary athletic activities from June 1 through June 30, while excluding other fall sports. All activities must be initiated by the student-athletes, and coaches will not be allowed. Barkley doesn’t think it’s safe due to the coronavirus, and because only football and basketball players are included, which he believes it’s clearly about money.

“I don’t think it’s safe, number one, but those are the two moneymaking sports. I don’t think it matters as much for basketball because basketball doesn’t start again until November, but obviously football starts in August. I just want these kids to be safe,” Barkley said. “But, you know, hey, Anderson, it’s a lot of money at stake. But I do not think it’s safe. I would not want my kid — until we know more about what can happen, and we need to wait until there’s a treatment or a vaccine. But listen, money is gonna run this thing and that’s really unfortunate.”

Barkley also weighed in on other issues surrounding sports and the coronavirus pandemic. There has been a lot of talk across multiple sports about playing games without fans. Sports leagues in Korea and Germany have already begun doing just that, but Barkley made it clear he’s not a fan of the idea.

“I think it would suck playing a sport without fans. I mean, it would,” Barkley said. “I mean, the fans are very important. They are significant. They work two ways. Sometimes they give you energy you never knew you had, and sometimes some of the fans on the road are riding you so hard, that makes you rise up. So I would never want to play a sporting event without fans, personally.”

Barkley also believes it would be a bad idea for Major League Baseball to start a season with all the players quarantined in hotels, as has been mentioned as a possibility.

“They say they’re gonna keep the players in a bubble, but what about the maids?” Barkley asked. “The maids are not gonna be stuck in a bubble, they’re gonna go home. You got the people who work in room service, they’re gonna go home. That’s why I’m really concerned about the season starting again.”

But despite his trepidation, Barkley said he’s learned the importance of sports.

“I’ve learned something through this pandemic: Man, we need sports,” Barkley said. “Are they the most important thing in the world? Not even close. But the one thing they do, they take your mind off of all the other crap that’s going on in the world. And you just need a break.”

Anderson Cooper 360 airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CNN.

