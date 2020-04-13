Charles Street bus issues back on the agenda

news, local-news,

Previously there has been quite some concern raised in The Examiner letters regarding the Summerhill/West Launceston bus service no longer traveling via the Launceston General Hospital following the January timetable changes. I notice that State Growth is now seeking input from the public regarding re-routing this service via Charles St/LGH once again. If this affects you, make sure your voice is heard via the State Growth website. Alista Martin, Kings Meadows I hate to state the obvious but going by the outbreak on the North-West Coast it’s clear that we have underestimated the capabilities of the virus. Hospitals have the highest forms of disinfectant methods in the community and yet the bug is thriving. Anyone who believes that this epidemic will be over soon is living in La-La land. This state has tried its hardest to lead the way with isolation but it’s failing and while we have thousands of people openly flouting the emergency regulations it won’t be long before it gets to crisis stage. Wake up Tassie and obet the rules! Ken Terry, Bridport Here are some rivetting figures from covid19data.com.au: New cases in Tasmania, as of April 12 are 11. In NSW: 7, Queensland: 9, Victoria: 3, Western Australia: 3, South Australia, Northern Territory, ACT: 0. Repeat, Tasmania 11. And on April 11: 11 cases, April 10: 11 cases as well! That’s an increase from 97 to 144 in five days! Tasmania’s testing ratio is 0.7 per cent, positive results 3.5 per cent. NSW testing ratio is 1.7 per cent, positive results is 2.0 per cent. This is national news. Tasmania trends the worst in Australia. So, we appreciate the measures announced on Sunday, but we must get real, and use road blocks, as anywhere else with a cluster spreading at this rate – and in such a small community. Phil Lohrey, Beauty Point. The opinion piece (The Examiner, April 11) is ,in the main, an excellent summary of the Premier’s performance in this pandemic. However, one decision is quite mystifying and seems to suggest a kneejerk reaction. This is the decision to shut down the racing industry. In light of the fact that all other jurisdictions in the country have remained active, Bass Strait is a natural physical barrier and participants were observing protocols this action appears to be needless. Mainland trainers are travelling vast distances from city stables to country meetings and vice versa, so it is difficult to reconcile the travel factor in the decision. D. Palmer, Newnham WITHIN the last month Geoff Lyons has twice written about the Launceston Flood Authority and the efficiency of its work. He is correct in saying that extra funding had to be contributed by the three levels of government to complete the one in 200 year flood protection scheme. This was before my time as chairman, but I understand that the early estimate was $40 million. Greater than expected costs to buy the necessary riverfront land and business relocation were major reasons for the increase and the budget to completion was raised to $70 million. Andrew Fullard was appointed as general manager, he was very diligent and the levee work not including the later Newstead project was completed for $58 million. The clear engineering advice is that to maintain the one in 200 year protection, sediment build-up must be controlled. Andrew Nikolic won Bass from Mr Lyons in 2013 and immediately delivered on his election promise of $2.5 million for the river – $1 million of that was immediately spent repairing the riverbank at Boland Street. A further $200,000 paid for development of a 3D model of the estuary for future public use and a sediment tracer study were both commissioned through the AMC. Removing accumulated sediment was urgent, but dredging had proved to be both expensive and ineffective. In 2008/9 the State Government spent $4 million dredging, but sediment accumulation actually outpaced the dredger. Seaport was a clogged disgrace but with the expert work of the LFA contractor Karl Krause, the marina was made operational again and the sediment reduced to below low tide. The riverbed was cleared of tonnes of material which was a danger to river users. Raking as an affordable method of removal was employed and with the assistance of a strong overflow from the Trevallyn Dam 141,000 m3 was flushed down the river. Raking only works when there are strong freshwater flows and there were two more in 2014 and 2016. When Mr Lyons lost the seat of Bass, the sediment level above RL 15 AHD in the Yacht Basin was 249,073 m3. Five years later at the end of my term as LFA chairman the sediment level above RL 15 AHD was 99,403 m3, a reduction achieved by using an efficient and affordable system. The raking method provided a result 900 per cent better than natural flushing and at 4 per cent the cost of dredging. There has been no raking for three years and Mr Lyons observation of exploding sedimentation is correct, as roughly 100,000m3 accumulates in the upper reaches each year. Alan Birchmore AO, Newnham.

