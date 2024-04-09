CHARLES ZHANG HAS BEEN RANKED #4 IN THE NATION AND #1 IN THE STATE OF MICHIGAN BY FORBES FOR 2024

PORTAGE, Mich., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Charles Zhang, CFP®, has been ranked #4 on Forbes’ list of America’s Top Wealth Advisors for 2024 and he is the highest ranked fee-only advisor on the list. Forbes simultaneously ranked Charles the #1 Financial Advisor in the state of Michigan on their 2024 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. This is the seventh consecutive year, since the inception of the list, that Charles has been ranked #1.*

Charles, who provides personalized investment recommendations to every client in our firm, has also been recognized by Barrons. He was ranked the #1 Independent Advisor in the nation by Barron’s on their list of the Top 100 Independent Advisors for 2023, and for the past five years, Charles has either held the #1 or #2 position on the list. In March of 2024, he was ranked #1 in Michigan on their Top 1,200 Financial Advisors by State.*

Charles Zhang is the Founder and President of Zhang Financial, a fee-only wealth management group headquartered in southwest Michigan. He, along with his wife and Chief Executive Officer, Lynn Chen-Zhang, have built a firm with over $5.7 billion in assets under management.

Charles attributes the main reason for the success of Zhang Financial to its client-centric culture and fee-only compensation structure that the firm has implemented with all clients. A fee-only advisor is defined as one who is compensated solely from the client. Neither the advisor, nor any related party, may receive compensation contingent on the purchase or sale of a financial product.

Unlike Charles and Zhang Financial, many financial advisors are sellers of financial products. Some or all of their income may be dependent upon their ability to steer clients into a limited number of financial products. This inherent conflict of interest poses serious threats to the client’s financial well-being.

By eliminating any potential conflicts of interest, Charles Zhang ensures that his clients receive truly objective, unbiased investment advice. For more information, or to request a consultation, please visit www.zhangfinancial.com

*As reported by Forbes on April 3, 2024, and by Barron’s on September 15, 2023 and March 11, 2024. Please see www.zhangfinancial.com/disclosure for full ranking criteria and disclosure.

Contact:

Elizabeth Edgerton

269.385.5888

Elizabeth.edgerton@zhangfinancial.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles-zhang-has-been-ranked-4-in-the-nation-and-1-in-the-state-of-michigan-by-forbes-for-2024-302112345.html

SOURCE Zhang Financial

