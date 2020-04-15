Charlie Chaplin Birth Anniversary: 5 Must-watch Films Of The Greatest Comedian

Charlie Chaplin, the iconic actor, filmmaker, composer shot to fame in the era of silent movies. His career in the industry spanned over 75 years. In the year 1972, he also received an honorary Oscar award. Apart from that, he also won Academy Award in 1973 for Best Original Music Score for his film Limelight and a special Oscar award for The Circus.

On the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary take a look at 5 of his most iconic films:

Limelight

The 1952 comedy-drama film was written, produced, directed and headlined by Charlie Chaplin. The film was based on a novella titled Footlights which was written by him. The movie revolves around a washed-up comedian who saves a suicidal dancer. The role of the comedian is played by Charlie while the dancer’s role has been done, Claire Bloom. Further, Charlie had also composed the music score of the film for which he won the Academy Award.

Monsieur Verdoux

The 1947 film was written, directed, produced by Charlie Chaplin and also saw him play the lead role in the film. The movie is a black comedy and revolves around a man who marries and kills rich women for their money. In 1948, the film was nominated for the prestigious Oscar Awards in two categories including Best Writing, Original Screenplay.

The Great Dictator

The movie which is considered to be Charlie Chaplin’s first proper sound film was a political satire and a comedy-drama. Charlie gave music, directed, produced, wrote and starred in the film. The movie was basically a condemnation of Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, fascism, antisemitism, and the Nazis. It was nominated for the Oscar awards in five categories including, Outstanding Production, Best Actor, Best Writing (Original Screenplay), Best Supporting Actor, and Best Music (Original Score).

The Circus

The 70-minute-long silent film which was written, directed, produced by Charlie Chaplin also had him essay the role of the main character. He received a special Oscar award for the film for writing, acting, directing and producing the film.

City Light

Written, directed, produced, edited by Charlie Chaplin also had him play the lead character’s role in the 87 minutes long pre-code silent romantic comedy film. The movie which got released in 1931 dealt with how Chaplin falls for a blind girl and develops a turbulent friendship with an alcoholic millionaire.

