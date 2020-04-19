Charlie Puth Didn’t Make His Bed Before The “One World” Concert And If That’s Not A Whole Quarantine Mood, IDK What Is
My mom would’ve had a fit, tbh.
The live stream featured performances from Lady Gaga, Elton John, Celine Dion, John Legend, and The Rolling Stones — to name a few — as well as Charlie Puth.
The 28-year-old sang a beautiful rendition of his hit, “See You Again.”
And though many fans praised the swoon-worthy performance…
…others were a little distracted by what was happening behind him, namely his unmade bed.
I mean, not only is it unmade but there are a ton of clothes on top of it, too??? Look, I’m not one to judge. I hate making my bed and seldom do it. But, I’m also not performing in front of millions of people!!
It should surprise no one that after his performance, Charlie — and his unmade bed — began trending on Twitter.
TBH, this is a whole mood.
After getting subtly dragged, Charlie acknowledged his little flub, but people were honestly supportive of how relatable the whole thing was.
Celebs! They’re just like us!
