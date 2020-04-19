Charlie Puth Didn’t Make His Bed Before The “One World” Concert And If That’s Not A Whole Quarantine Mood, IDK What Is

Posted on by


My mom would’ve had a fit, tbh.

The live stream featured performances from Lady Gaga, Elton John, Celine Dion, John Legend, and The Rolling Stones — to name a few — as well as Charlie Puth.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The 28-year-old sang a beautiful rendition of his hit, “See You Again.”

And though many fans praised the swoon-worthy performance…

CHARLIE PUTH SOUNDS AMAZING AND SEE YOU AGAIN IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL SONG TO EVER EXIST. #TogetherAtHome

I swear watching Charlie Puth perform "See You Again" hits different now that we have covid19 pandemic. #TogetherAtHome

I swear watching Charlie Puth perform “See You Again” hits different now that we have covid19 pandemic. #TogetherAtHome

…others were a little distracted by what was happening behind him, namely his unmade bed.

I mean, not only is it unmade but there are a ton of clothes on top of it, too??? Look, I’m not one to judge. I hate making my bed and seldom do it. But, I’m also not performing in front of millions of people!!

It should surprise no one that after his performance, Charlie — and his unmade bed — began trending on Twitter.

Charlie Puth couldn’t make his bed before going on live in front of the entire world?😭💀

Charlie Puth couldn’t make his bed before going on live in front of the entire world?😭💀

Charlie Puth couldn’t be bothered to make his bed before his performance and that’s the most relatable content I’ve seen yet from a celeb during this quarantine. #TogetherAtHome

Charlie Puth couldn’t be bothered to make his bed before his performance and that’s the most relatable content I’ve seen yet from a celeb during this quarantine. #TogetherAtHome

TBH, this is a whole mood.

Charlie Puth is the only person whose home looks like he’s actually been in quarantine

Charlie Puth is the only person whose home looks like he’s actually been in quarantine

After getting subtly dragged, Charlie acknowledged his little flub, but people were honestly supportive of how relatable the whole thing was.

Celebs! They’re just like us!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!





Source link