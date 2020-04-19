Charlie Watts’s awesome air-drumming and other ‘One World: Together at Home’ highlights

On Saturday, April 18, music A-listers from around the world participated in Global Citizen and the World Health Organization’s eight-hour live-stream event, “One World: Together at Home,” to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrate the brave people working on the frontlines. Appearing remotely from their individual homes, some artists had lavish setups — like Jennifer Lopez, whose backyard looked like the twinkling backdrop of Disneyland’s Main Street Electrical Parade, or her fellow former American Idol judge Keith Urban, who was digitally accompanied by triplet clones of himself. Other performers went with a more lo-fi, stripped-down approach.

But the Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts managed to steal the show by going super-lo-fi and super-stripped-down — that is, by not actually playing at all. Looking like the winner of some international Air-Drumming Championship, the venerable Stones rhythm ace surprisingly and effortlessly won the night.

The Stones were a last-minute addition to Saturday’s already star-studded lineup, and their rootsy, in-the-pocket performance of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” — with Mick Jagger (sounding in fantastic form), Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Watts appearing in four Brady Bunch-style split-screen squares — was one of the most anticipated and well-received moments of the broadcast. But it didn’t take long for fans to notice that Watts wasn’t actually drumming live to the pre-recorded track.

Charlie Watts on air drums is stealing this damn show! ❤️😂 — Social Distancing since ‘88 (@AlexNYR20) April 19, 2020

Charlie Watts playing the air drums just won 2020 and it’s not even May yet. — Michael M Norwood (@MNorwood21) April 19, 2020

Instead, Watts just coolly sat behind his phantom drum kit, wearing a smirk and teal headphones, as he tapped on a black box and pretended — rather convincingly, actually — that the armchair to his right was a stack of invisible cymbals.

Very much enjoying that Charlie Watts spent his entire life as the drummer for The Rolling Stones and apparently doesn’t have a set of drums in his house. https://t.co/Cfn3xhaQmb — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) April 19, 2020

Even without actual drums, Watts proved he’s one of the best rock ‘n’ roll time-keepers of all time, as his attention to detail was downright fascinating to watch. He even elegantly twirled his drumsticks a few times, right on cue. Fans may have been confused, but most of them loved Watts’s commitment to the performance, and they took to Twitter to praise his stellar air-drumming skills.

Charlie Watts is putting on the single best air drumming performance of all time. — Matt McClearin (@McMatt1033) April 19, 2020

charlie watts just… straight vibing — “you’re danielle!” (@99precinctswift) April 19, 2020

Never seen Charlie Watts happier than when he’s air drumming! 🙂 — Rachel Rose Gold (@RachelRoseGold_) April 19, 2020

“One World” offered some other comical moments — like when Charlie Puth went viral for performing in front of his unmade bed, or when Jimmy Fallon (who co-hosted the broadcast’s prime-time segment with Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert) and the Roots adorably performed Men Without Hats’ “Safety Dance” with the topical altered lyrics “we can dance, we can dance, everybody’s washing their hands.” But most of the event was fittingly somber in tone.