Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photo with Daughter Jackson on ‘Mad Max’ Set

Charlize Theron has shared a rare photo of her daughter Jackson, taken on the set of the 2015 movie Mad Max: Fury Road.

The Oscar-winning actress is taking a look back at the making of the movie to celebrate its fifth anniversary. The film was released in theaters on May 15, 2015!

The photo that Charlize shared shows her with her Furiosa makeup still on and she’s sitting in a car with Jackson resting on her chest.

“I became a mom right before we started shooting. At least my child will forever have the fun fact of ‘I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig’ (special appearance by my incredible costumer Inge Hough),” Charlize captioned the photo on Instagram.

Back in December, Charlize opened up about how she’s raising two daughters now, not a daughter and a son.