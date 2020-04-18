Charlotte Crosby denies ex Joshua Ritchie’s shocking claims she ‘beat’ him during ill-fated romance

Charlotte Crosby has vehemently denied her ex Joshua Ritchie’s shocking claims that she physically attacked him during their ill-fated two-year romance.

The former lovebirds took their disagreement to Instagram on Saturday, after Charlotte, 29, shared a cryptic post, accusing her ex of ‘taking money’ from her.

Erstwhile Love Island star Joshua, 25, quickly claimed he was the target of Charlotte’s message, before going on to level shocking allegations of domestic violence at her – accusations which the onetime Geordie Shore regular denied in an emotional video.

The reality star told her 7.2million followers: ‘I’m really upset it has come to this but I am not being accused of things that are not true.

‘I have sat here now thinking of how to respond but actually I realise if you do argue with clowns you only join the circus yourself. I’m not going to drag anyone through the trash or try and expose anyone.’

The furious exchange of words between the pair kicked off after Charlotte claimed that she was paying off somebody else’s ‘debt’, and that she had paid for Josh on numerous occasions throughout their relationship.

However, Josh put out his own video insisting that the money was a bond on a house they’d been sharing, saying that the share she was owed was £350.

During his lengthy video post, he then went on to make claims of having endured domestic violence at Charlotte’s hands.

He said: ‘The first time it actually happened this domestic violence was when we were on holiday and I didn’t say happy birthday to a certain somebody bang on 12 o’clock, even though prior to it I said it about six times.

‘The second time is when they chased me around our villa in Crete with a belt because I wanted go on a lads’ golfing holiday, they went mad wow.

‘The third time was not that long ago when they came in after a night out when I wasn’t with them. They were off their nut too much, bit paranoid, gone in a bit late and tried beating me up when I was asleep.’

Hitting out at Josh’s accusations and denials, Charlotte said: ‘If I was offered half the money, like someone has suggested, then I definitely would not have gone on that rant. I do think everyone knows the reality of what has happened…’

Concluding her message on a more positive note, she said: ‘I just would like to thank you for the lovely messages I am not getting in the hundred in my inbox. Thank you.’

The exes’ war of words comes just weeks after Josh was shown on television confessing that he still had feelings for Charlotte, months after their split.

Ex On The Beach star Josh admitted that he did still care for the brunette in scenes aired during Celebs Go Dating.

Joshua also revealed that he and Charlotte split as she was ready to settle down and start a family and he didn’t want to ‘waste her time’ by continuing with a relationship that wasn’t genuine.

In the show – which was filmed just weeks after he and Charlotte split in late November – Joshua said: ‘It was fine for about maybe two, three months, then we moved in together, then we got back in this rut again.

‘I care for her, I still do have a lot of love for her and I respect her. The thing is, she wants to have a family, she wants children, which I understand. She wants to get married.

‘I don’t want to give her a chance and it happen again in six months time, call it quits and have wasted the girl’s time.’

Following her split from Josh, Charlotte dated her I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! co-star Ryan Gallagher, but their jungle romance fizzled out just weeks later.

In November, it was reported that Charlotte and Joshua had split following two years of dating, amid claims he wasn’t ready to settle down with her.

A source close to Charlotte told New! magazine: ‘For a while Charlotte has wanted to get married and have kids, but Josh, being younger, doesn’t have any interest in settling down.

‘They both want completely different things because they’re at different stages in their lives. That’s what she really wants but Josh was adamant he isn’t ready.’

They added that Charlotte felt the pressure to have children after her former Geordie Shore cast mates including Marnie Simpson and ex Gaz Beadle began having kids.

Hours before announcing her split from Josh, Charlotte alluded to romantic turbulence when she shared a quote online about relationships ending.

The telling quote, set against a black background, read: ‘Don’t be afraid of losing people, be afraid of losing yourself trying not to lose someone.’

Just days before their split was revealed, Charlotte boasted about the romantic bliss she was enjoying with Joshua, after leaving her beloved Newcastle to move in with him in Bolton back in August.