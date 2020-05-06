Charlotte Goodlet: Channel 10 reporter’s pants SPLIT during a live cross

An Australian newsreader unexpectedly stumbled upon a ‘cracking yarn’ when her pants split just moments before a live cross on Wednesday.

Charlotte Goodlet suffered the unfortunate wardrobe malfunction while on the road with 10 News First, and later shared a photo of the gaffe on Instagram.

She posed by the news van and pointed her microphone towards the gaping hole leaving a portion of her buttocks exposed.

‘Moments before a live cross… I had some “breaking” news of my own… no one can accuse me of shying away from “cracking” yarns,’ she wrote.

The moment wasn’t caught on camera because Charlotte wasn’t filmed from behind.

Her colleagues praised her in the comments section for how she had handled the embarrassing situation.

‘True professional,’ wrote Today Extra newsreader Davina Smith, who used to work with Charlotte at Channel Nine.

Lia Harris of 10 News First joked that her friend had delivered a ‘ripping cross’.

Nine entertainment guru Mathew Woolfrey added: ‘What an ASSignment.’

Besides her journalism career, Charlotte is known for her marriage to retired AFL star Kieran Jack, who hung up his boots last year after a stellar career with the Sydney Swans.

She made headlines four years ago when it emerged she had played a role in Kieran’s estrangement from his parents, Garry and Donna.

The Jack family feud was first exposed when Donna claimed on Twitter in July 2016 that she and Garry had been banned from attending Kieran’s 200th footy game.

Family feud: Charlotte made headlines four years ago when it emerged she had played a role in Kieran’s estrangement from his parents, Garry and Donna. Pictured in October 2010 in Sydney

‘So sad… you 200 AFL and you don’t want us there, your parents. No appreciation for all the [years] helping you get there,’ she tweeted.

It was reported at the time that Donna and Garry had been receiving cash from their successful son and his brother Brandon, who also played for the Swans.

But the handouts are believed to have dwindled when Kieran’s relationship with Charlotte, whom he went on to marry in November 2018, became more serious.