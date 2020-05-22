Charlotte Hawkins nails summer chic in a leopard print maxi dress and denim jacket

She has been continuing to host Good Morning Britain amid the coronavirus lockdown.

And Charlotte Hawkins looked radiant as she headed into the Global studios in London once again on Friday.

The presenter, 44, nailed summer chic in a flowing leopard print maxi dress which she paired with a denim jacket.

She finished the look with an over-sized black handbag and a pair of crisp white trainers emblazoned with a gold star.

Charlotte styled her blonde tresses in loose beach curls which blew gently in the wind as she walked through the streets of the capital.

She beamed towards the camera before swinging open the door and heading inside.

It comes after Charlotte and co-star Ben Shephard, 45, offered loving messages of support to Kate Garraway as her husband continues to battle coronavirus.

Kate had posted a video on Thursday evening as she joined the weekly round of applause with her two children Darcey and Billy.

And Charlotte said she was happy to see their colleague in good spirits in the footage.

‘It’s nice to see that see that she had a little smile on her face,’ Charlotte said after they watched Kate and her children banging pots and pans on their street.

‘Everyone has got their fingers crossed, everyone is sending them so much love.

‘They’re all in our thoughts and prayers at the moment and keeping everything crossed that Derek will pull through and everything will be OK.’