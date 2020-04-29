‘Charmed’ star Holly Marie Combs slams Trump for her grandfather’s COVID-19 death: ‘He believed you’

Holly Marie Combs’s grandfather died from COVID-19, and she blames Donald Trump for telling Americans the coronavirus was no worse than the flu.

The Charmed star announced her grandfather’s death Monday on Twitter. Responding to a tweet from the POTUS saying he “never said the pandemic was a hoax,” she replied, “My grandfather died today. He voted for you. He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu. He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered.”

My grandfather died today. He voted for you. He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu. He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered. He died today from Covid-19 one day after his 66th wedding anniversary. You’re a disgrace to the human race. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) April 27, 2020

Combs noted that her grandfather died from COVID-19 “one day after his 66th wedding anniversary” and two months before he would have turned 90. “You’re a disgrace to the human race,” she wrote to Trump.

One Trump supporter, who is calling for the coronavirus lockdown to end despite over one million confirmed cases in the U.S. and nearly 60,000 deaths, asked her “how long do you expect people in their 90s to live, exactly?” She replied and noted she has “zero tolerance for Trumpers. Zero. Take it to someone else’s timeline. Not today Satan.”

Trump has been criticized strongly amid the pandemic. Initially he dismissed the seriousness of the coronavirus, saying that the flu is worse. He also touted the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment despite no studies proving that. He also suggested people might get an “injection” of a household disinfectant to knock out the disease, which isn’t true and obviously shouldn’t be attempted.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

