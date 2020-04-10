Charming Entertaining Ideas for Celebrating Easter at Home – Inspirations and Celebrations

Since we’ll all be celebrating Easter at home this year, even if you have a small group of people to be with, you can still make the day feel extra special. From a cute DIY centerpiece (that you can do with your kids) to easy and effortless food and drink options, here are charming entertaining ideas for celebrating Easter at home.

Charming Entertaining Ideas for Celebrating Easter at Home

If you plan to do Easter brunch at home, why not make it a festive occasion by dressing up, putting out fancy table settings, and creating a memorable experience for your whole family? Since we’ve all been lounging around in our PJ’s lately, this is a great excuse to change into something pretty and to make the day feel extra special.

Even though events are canceled and we can’t go out to restaurants or church right now, we can still enjoy these momentous occasions at home. To inspire you to enjoy the day, here are some charming entertaining ideas.

Charming Easter Brunch Decorations

To start with, a table centerpiece is always a must-have for a beautiful Easter brunch. Inspired by the idea of an “enchanted woodland garden”, this easy-to-make DIY centerpiece is both budget-friendly and fun to do. Plus, you can get your kids involved with this craft project (which will keep them entertained).

To create this “Golden Egg Centerpiece”, here are the supplies you’ll need:

Instructions:

To protect the platter (and create a “base” for the moss), wrap the platter in dark green crepe paper and tape it on the backside to secure. Affix moss to the covered platter with a small amount of glue and allow it to dry. Spraypaint boiled eggs with metallic gold spray paint and allow to dry. Fill the water tubes with water and put small 2-3″ stems of fresh flowers in each one. Insert the water tubes into the moss (so they’re covered), allowing the flowers to be visible. Affix a faux butterfly to the moss. Place the dried golden eggs on the centerpiece.

Charming Easter Table Settings

To tie-in the organic-looking centerpiece with the rest of the table settings, another charming idea is to mix natural-looking elements (like rustic wood napkin rings and botanical cotton napkins) with glamorous accents (such as gold placemats). Classic white plates and bowls add a fresh, simple vibe. For the finishing touch, dishwasher-safe gold flatware makes a polished, elegant statement.

Charming Easter Brunch Food & Drink Ideas

To enable your family to easily serve themselves (which frees you up as the hostess), create a DIY Beverage Bar, complete with coffee, different types of juice, sparkling water, and a bottle of chilled Champagne. This allows the adults to pop some bubbly and celebrate with a Mimosa while enabling the kids to get a refreshing glass of juice.

In regards to Easter brunch dishes, keep things low-key and effortless with an assortment of easy-to-make options. Store-bought croissants, hearty homemade muffins, crustless vegetable mini quiches, and fruit salad are delicious food options to serve. Plus, these can be made in advance of Easter, allowing you to relax the day of.

While this year’s festivities will most likely be different than previous Easters (given the current global situation we’re all dealing with), may this post serve as a reminder that life’s special moments should always be celebrated. Whether you’re able to spend quality time at home with your family, or plan to do a FaceTime call with loved ones, no matter how you plan to celebrate, may you still enjoy it.

For more Easter brunch ideas and recipes from celebrity chefs, check out this entertaining guide on I&C.

Shop The Guide:

