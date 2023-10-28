Charter Next Generation's Milton Plant Attains ISCC PLUS Certification and Extends Certified Product Portfolio

MILTON, Wis., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Charter Next Generation (CNG), North America’s leading producer of specialty films, is pleased to announce its Milton Plant has earned the International Sustainability and Carbon Certificate (ISCC) PLUS certification. Granted through SCS Global Services, the certification attests to CNG’s compliance with the ISCC PLUS standards.

ISCC PLUS certification plays a crucial role in the development of the circular economy by ensuring the traceability of advanced and chemically recycled plastics along the entire supply chain in compliance with the ISCC PLUS standards. Unlike traditional recycling, advanced recycling transforms materials at the molecular level, converting plastic waste into its original polymer form—allowing the production of new plastic products with properties equal to virgin plastic. The result is eco-friendly materials that are highly sought-after by environmentally conscious consumers.

“CNG’s commitment to advancing circularity is fundamental to our mission to be North America’s leading specialty film supplier of certified materials,” emphasized Scott Hammer, Director of Corporate Sustainability. “ISCC PLUS certification allows us to further increase the use of recycled polymers in place of virgin materials, thereby extending our GreenArrow™ portfolio of certified ready-to-recycle materials and providing more opportunities for brands to attain their own sustainability goals.”

The achievement in Milton builds on previous certifications at its Superior and Lexington plants. CNG’s Superior, Wisconsin site first achieved ISCC PLUS certification in 2021. CNG’s Lexington, Ohio campus, ranked among the largest extrusion sites globally, received its first certification in 2022. Both plants are actively engineering material solutions using advanced recycled resins on a commercial scale and were recently recertified under the ISCC PLUS standard.

About Charter Next Generation:

Charter Next Generation (CNG) is North America’s leading producer of highly engineered solutions used in the food, consumer, healthcare, and industrial markets. Committed to a sustainability-first approach, CNG leverages material science to engineer materials that help companies meet and exceed their sustainability goals. Known for world-class manufacturing capabilities and an innovation-driven approach, CNG operates 15 facilities and employs over 2,200 employees and is a proud partner of Ownership Works®—a nonprofit partnering with companies to enable shared ownership, granting employees a stake in the value they create.

Visit cnginc.com or follow @charternextgeneration on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to learn more.

