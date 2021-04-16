Chatbots are the Unknown SEO Booster?

Many companies invest in chatbots to increase customer satisfaction and optimize the efficiency of their customer service. However, chatbots can also be a secret weapon to improve the SEO of your website.

Learn what SEO is and how chatbots can get your website to the top of search engines.

If you’ve come this far, it’s because you searched for words like “chatbots for SEO” or, at least, “chatbots” and “SEO” in your search engine.

Suppose you know what each concept means, great! If you don’t know and you want to find out, we will explain it to you!

Chatbots are virtual agents that help automate the interaction of entities (mostly companies) that acquire large contact segments. In other words, they are conversational agents with artificial intelligence that optimize communication between customers and businesses.

They can understand the requests made to them and respond accordingly Artificial intelligence or AI.

This is made possible by processing and learning NLP (Natural Language Processing) And machine learning Technologies.

Chatbots in various digital channels

Chatbots, as scalable solutions that they occur, can be implemented across multiple digital communication channels.

First, companies fully integrated chatbots on their websites.

However, they quickly realized that the closer they were to customers and prospects, the better.

In other words, if consumers are growing on their mobile devices and, as a result, in communication applications. Then it would be best if you are also on those apps.

To know about the benefits on various digital channels, you can click here.

But we really want to talk about just one – Website.

One might think that because people are mostly on their smartphones, websites are getting outdated. But this is not true.

Although the number of app users is steadily increasing, the website marks your company’s online presence.

Know that a person, before purchasing a product, looks at the website of the company involved. Therefore, having an attractive and well-positioned website in the search engine is half to attract customers.

But what is it about ranking my site well? – you ask.

A website is not just for the first positions of search engines as it does.

To get there, it is important to follow certain criteria.

Since Google is the most commonly used search engine globally, the criteria that determine it is the one you should pay more attention to.

It makes no sense to follow the parameters of other engines when it is one of our interests to have almost the greatest usage worldwide. More accurate, 60 to 70%, with Nearly 3.5 billion daily searches.

The abbreviation translates to SEO Search Engine Optimization.

When they say that your website has a good SEO, it means that it is optimized to meet the criteria or most of them.

This concept is strictly associated with the ranking of your site because the better your SEO, the higher you will reach the top of searches.

It would be impossible to analyze them one by one, given the sheer number of websites that are created every day.

For this reason, A. classification system It was created that, based on the search, presents the best and most complete results.

This ranking system is composed of several algorithms and aims to produce optimal results in seconds.

The truth is that no one knows what parameters are in Google’s algorithm. However, it is possible to know some criteria for better ranking of a web page.

Generally, Google takes advantage of all user-centric web pages. That is, they provide the best possible experience.

It is determined according to user experience factors:

Page loading time

ease of use

Ease of obtaining information

Fonts used

place

among others.

Nevertheless, Google is responsible for changing its algorithm 500 to 600 times a year!

Most are small changes. When they are prominent, Google lets us know (unfortunately, without much detail).

However, the one certainty we will always have is that it will always favor the user.

Very simple. Other factors that Google considers are “weight,” the domain that is on your site, how many people visit it, and if other organizations recognize it as a reliable source, etc.

1) Rising Website Dwell Time

Taking the first point, it is possible that many people visit your site, but quickly leave it. In these cases, Google does not see it as a successful case.

Rather, it shows that users did not find what they were looking for or that other factors abandoned them, such as page load time.

After optimizing these points, time residence on the page is an important factor, as it indicates that the user is interested in the subject presented.

A chatbot can boost these times, as it keeps the user busy.

The longer the consumer talks to your chatbot, the longer the time to stay on your website.

2) Enhancing search and convenience

Chatbots can be a great tool for finding information.

Imagine that a user finds your website and clicks “just to see” while he / she is navigating, the chatbot detects it and immediately asks him if he needs help or if the user has x Or looking for y.

Thus, even if by a virtual entity, the user will feel supported and benefit from this interaction.

3) Getting better ratings

On the other hand, what a user receives is a satisfied person. The same goes for your customers who come to your website who solve problems through your chatbot.

Satisfying customers means having good reviews.

These ratings are also an important factor for the ranking of your website and can be done on many platforms, and Google also has this feature.

4) Collecting data for improvement

Using a chatbot, you can give the user a satisfaction survey at the end of each interaction.

If the reviews are good, then you are on a good track!

If the review is not so good, then let your bot collect suggestions. No one is better than a user who can tell you where you can improve.

Trust me, if consumers see that you have heard their suggestions, they will be happy!

A chatbot benefits not only your communication with your customers but also the performance of your website.

These virtual agents can be the necessary solution to boost your search engine rankings. And the difference between being in top or less favorable positions.