ChatFunnels to Host Industry's Largest Virtual Account-Based Engagement Summit

ChatFunnels to host the 2nd annual Account-Based Engagement Summit, a virtual event for marketers and sales professionals to learn the best practices of ABM/ABE to generate growth.

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — ChatFunnels, the leading conversational marketing platform, today announced they will be hosting the annual FREE Account-Based Engagement (ABE) Summit on Aug 17th, 2022.

The Summit will be a one-day virtual event showcasing 30+ of the industry’s leading sales and marketing leaders where they reveal the latest growth trends and strategies being used by some of the world’s leading organizations.

ChatFunnels has hosted over 22,500 participants and more than 150 top B2B sales and marketing speakers. Much of the event’s value is credited to the high standard of speakers and value-driven tracks.

The Summit sessions are placed into three distinct tracks that indicate their positioning along the sales funnel: ABE Optimization, ABE for Marketing, and ABE for Sales.

The following speakers are among those who will be featured at the Summit:

In addition to the presentations, the ABE Summit Awards will be announced at the event. These awards recognize exceptional industry leaders who are bringing their companies forward with account-based engagement and whom are crowd-nominated and voted.

To register for free or to vote for ABE leaders awards go to http://www.abesummit.com

About ChatFunnels:

ChatFunnels is an account-based engagement orchestration platform designed to help your sales and marketing teams sell to your ideal customers. ChatFunnels allows you to segment, identify, engage, and convert web traffic with automated and templated workflows. ChatFunnels is easily implemented into your marketing and sales teams to convert traffic that on your website into customers. ChatFunnels is used by leading brands such as Domo, ObservePoint, Pantheon, Archive360 & LVT.

