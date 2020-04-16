Cheap places to visit in Europe: 21 destinations for your bucket list!

Now, before we look at destinations…

I have three top tips for those of you looking for a cheap place to visit in Europe…

1. Travel off season (no school holidays!)

If you have the luxury of a bit more flexibility in terms of when you travel, avoid school holidays and peak summer season! Europe is so much cheaper in shoulder season, and even cheaper still off season. Spring (March-May) and early autumn (September/October) are still sunny in Europe, and if you like the cold, aim for November or January.

2. Avoid the Eurozone.

Countries that joined the euro are typically more expensive than those that retained their own currency.

Speaking of currency, wherever you travel, it’s often cheaper to withdraw your money from an ATM abroad than it is to use a bureau d’exchange. Count the pennies, save the pounds!

3. Avoid capital city centres.

Capital cities tend to be the most expensive area in the country. Unfortunately, they can be where all the life is! While all the places in this blog post will be much cheaper than the likes of London, even the capital cities, if you want a really cheap weekend away in Europe, avoid capitals altogether. Of course, there are a few exceptions, but as a general rule, try a quieter, less touristy town with a more local feel. If you’re insistent on visiting the capital and you want to save money, either a) stay in another town and visit the capital as a day trip, or b) if you want to spend the weekend in the capital, stay slightly out the centre in the suburbs.