Check Out The Bollywood Actors Who Perfectly Fit For the Roles in The Remake of ‘Ramayan’

One of the epic mythological series Ramayan’s re-telecast has done wonders as the TRP had gone sky-high beating many popular shows even in the West. Now it’s been speculated that who would be the characters, best suited , if it’s a remake of the Saga.

Let’s have a look at the list below:

Hrithik Roshan as Ram

Strong and brave persona of Lord Ram can be justified with the role played by none other than most wanna be actor Hrithik Roshan. He is just superb , from acting to dance and looks , he just kills it .

Vicky Kaushal as Lakshman

Lakshman is the righteous brother of Ram who always has his back. Vicky Kaushal played the ideal friend in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju and we feel he can play the ideal brother to Hrithik if we see a Bollywood version of Ramayan.

Deepika Padukone as Sita

Deepika Padukone can gracefully justify the role of Sita . She has that all in her to be a queen ,with those royal looks and graceful expressions , which could be seen when she did the role of Rani Padmavati.Also, the jodi of Hrithik and Deepika would be a relish to watch.

Tiger Shroff as Hanuman







Strong , brave and innocent looks of Hanuman can be seen in the actor Tiger Shroff , who is courteous and kind most of the time but could finish an army alone if there’s anyone close to him at harm. He is best suited for this role.

Ranveer Singh as Raavan

After watching Ranveer in the movie Padmavat , it’s for sure that he leaves no stone unturned . Raavan is the character , who is super intelligent yet proudy and Ranveer Singh can definitely nails the role .

Anil Kapoor as Dasharatha

One of the ace actor Anil Kapoor has that experience to justify the role of Lord Ram’s father King Dashrath . He is an experimentive actor , so it’s definitely a worth watch seeing him in this role.

Neena Gupta as Kaushalya

The versatile actor Neena Gupta has been doing wonders since many decades . She is very much active in roles in ongoing scenario. She would be the best fit for the role of Ram’s mother Kaushalya.

Sanjay Dutt as Kumbhkaran

The eccentric nature of Sanju baba can be matched up with the Kumbhkaran as he was one of the whackiest characters of the epic .Sanjay Dutt did many amusing characters in the past , so he would best fit for the role.

What are your suggestions for the roles and characters? Drop your comments in the section below.

source