Check Out The Controversial Tweet by Rangoli Chandel which Lead to Suspension of Her Account

Sister of Kangana Ranaut , Rangoli Chandel is an active social media user . She is always in talks for her posts , she shares every now and then . Due to her upfront attitude , she does grab a lot of attention by netizens but recently, her outspoken personality took her to the level that made her twitter account suspended.It all happened because of her controversial post.

As Rangoli Chandel voilated the rules for Twitter , her account was suspended. According to the reports , it was done as Rangoli posted controversial tweets regarding the Moradabad stone pelting incident.

It all came to the concern of police ,when Filmmaker Reema Kagti tagged Mumbai police , urging action against one of Rangoli’s posts.

Check out her tweet below:

Also , actor Kubra Sait , shared that she had blocked Rangoli on Twitter.

Farah Khan , sister of Sussanne Khan also shared that she had reported Rangoli’s account and thanked Twitter for suspending the same.

After her account being suspended , Rangoli gave her official statement and said : “Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sisters spokes person now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out , a biased platform can be easily avoided.”







Right now , Kangana and Rangoli are together in their home-town , Himachal during this lock-down period .

source