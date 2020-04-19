Check out the latest on Blacktown roads

LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Blacktown region:

Traffic incidents since midnight: 0

Roadworks to avoid: 1

New roadworks this week: 0

Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:

0

Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

There were no incidents reported this morning.

Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Seven Hills

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Seven Hills Rd near Abbott Rd

Alert created at 10.54am, April 17. Last updated at 10.54am, April 17.

Ends: 6am, May 1

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. Alternating traffic conditions in place. The traffic signals at this intersection will be blacked out.

