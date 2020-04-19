Check out the latest on Blacktown roads
LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Blacktown region:
Traffic incidents since midnight: 0
Roadworks to avoid: 1
New roadworks this week: 0
Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:
0
Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):
There were no incidents reported this morning.
Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):
Seven Hills
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Seven Hills Rd near Abbott Rd
Alert created at 10.54am, April 17. Last updated at 10.54am, April 17.
Ends: 6am, May 1
Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. Alternating traffic conditions in place. The traffic signals at this intersection will be blacked out.
