Check out the latest on Blue Mountains roads

LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Blue Mountains region:

Traffic incidents since midnight: 0

Roadworks to avoid: 22

New roadworks this week: 2

Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:

0

Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

There were no incidents reported this morning.

Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

North Richmond

Scheduled roadwork (Resurfacing)

Affected street: Bells Line of Road near Charles Street

Alert created at 7.12pm, March 30. Last updated at 6am, April 17.

Ends: 6am, April 17

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Penrith

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Parker St near Great Western Hwy

Alert created at 3.51am, April 17. Last updated at 3.51am, April 17.

Ends: 7am, April 24

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. -Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place to allow motorists to pass in one direction at a time. -All approaches to the Parker St and Great Western Hwy intersection will be reduced toOne lane. -All approaches to Copeland St/Parker St intersection will be reduced toOne lane. -Traffic signal at the intersection of Parker St and Great Western Hwy will be set to flashing yellow. -Traffic signal at the intersection of Parker St and Copeland St will be set to flashing yellow. -Cox Ave will be closed between Markham Ave and Phillip St in both directions.

South Penrith

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: The Northern Road near Jamison Road

Alert created at 3.36pm, January 16. Last updated at 4.41pm, April 16.

Ends: 1am, June 30

Advice: Exercise caution. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. As of 7am Saturday 18th April 2020 the southbound carriageway fast lane will be closed until 30th May 2020. Smith St to the east of the Northern Rd will be left turn in and left turn out only. Local access will be via Jamison Rd. Smith Street to the west of The Northern Rd will be left turn in and left turn out only. Local access will be via Jamison Rd and Fragar St.

Penrith

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Maxwell Street near The Northern Road

Alert created at 5.44pm, April 14. Last updated at 5.46pm, April 14.

Ends: 9am, April 19

Advice: Use diversions. Exercise caution.

South Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 3)

Affected street: M4 Mwy near Mulgoa Road

Alert created at 5.48pm, April 9. Last updated at 5.38pm, April 14.

Ends: 6am, April 27

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. LaneOne eastbound will be closed from 8pm Friday 24 April to 5am Monday 27 April.

South Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 3)

Affected street: M4 Mwy near Kingswood Road overpass

Alert created at 5.44pm, April 9. Last updated at 5.37pm, April 14.

Ends: 6am, May 4

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. LaneOne westbound will be closed from 8pm FridayOne May to 5am MondayFour May.

South Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 3)

Affected street: M4 Motorway westbound on-ramp near The Northern Road

Alert created at 7.26pm, April 9. Last updated at 5.36pm, April 14.

Ends: 6am, April 27

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time. The on-ramp is closing, as well as laneOne westbound on the M4 between Kingswood Rd overpass and Mulgoa Rd, but the motorway will remain open. Over the same weekend, there will also be a single lane closure eastbound.

South Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 3)

Affected street: M4 Motorway eastbound off-ramp near The Northern Road

Alert created at 7.39pm, April 9. Last updated at 5.36pm, April 14.

Ends: 6am, May 4

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time. The off-ramp is closing, as well as laneOne eastbound on the M4 between Mulgoa Rd and Kingswood Rd overpass, but the motorway will remain open. Over the same weekend, there will also be a single lane closure westbound.

Claremont Meadows

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: M4 Motorway near Kent Road

Alert created at 11.15am, April 9. Last updated at 5.17pm, April 14.

Ends: 8am, April 19

Advice: Allow extra travel time. Use an alternative route.Two ofThree lanes will be closed.

Blackheath

Scheduled roadwork (Tree trimming)

Affected street: Great Western Highway near Ridgewell Rd

Alert created at 2.59pm, March 30. Last updated at 10.09am, April 13.

Ends: 6am, May 1

Advice: Exercise caution. Check signage; Reduce your speed. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 3)

Affected street: The Northern Road near Maxwell Street

Alert created at 8.11pm, April 9. Last updated at 6am, April 11.

Ends: 6am, May 1

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place.

Orchard Hills

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road upgrade)

Affected street: Frogmore Rd near The Northern Rd

Alert created at 1.15am, September 19. Last updated at 6am, April 11.

Ends: 6am, May 25

Advice: Allow extra travel time. Use diversions. This closure will be in place from 7pm Monday 13 April until 5am Monday 25 May.

Luddenham

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 4)

Affected street: The Northern Road near Eaton Road

Alert created at 8.03pm, April 9. Last updated at 8.03pm, April 9.

Ends: 6am, April 24

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. The Northern Road between Eaton Road (northern end) and Dwyer Road will be switched onto the newly constructed Northern Road ultimate alignment between Luddenham and Badgerys Creek.

Luddenham

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 6)

Affected street: Adams Road near The Northern Road

Alert created at 6.12pm, April 9. Last updated at 6.30pm, April 9.

Ends: 12am, August 20

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time. Adams Rd will close from 10am Friday 17 April until 19 August. Local access for residents will be via The Northern Rd. Local access to the Social Club will be via Elizabeth Dr.

Orchard Hills

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road upgrade)

Affected street: Wentworth Road near The Northern Road

Alert created at 3.38pm, January 8. Last updated at 7.44pm, April 7.

Ends: 1am, April 30

Advice: Allow extra travel time. Use diversions.

Orchard Hills

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road upgrade)

Affected street: Glenmore Parkway near Glengarry Drive

Alert created at 12.54pm, April 1. Last updated at 7.42pm, April 7.

Ends: 1am, April 30

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time.

Orchard Hills

Scheduled roadwork (M4 Smart Motorway project)

Affected street: M4 Motorway near Mamre Road

Alert created at 4.31pm, March 3. Last updated at 2.33pm, April 7.

Ends: 5am, April 21

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time. Lane closures will commence from 9pm each night, prior to the full closure being implemented. Additionally these works will continue on Tues 21/4 and Wed 22/4 if they cannot be completed on Mon 20/4.

Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (Intersection upgrade)

Affected street: Derby Street near Parker St

Alert created at 5.45pm, April 3. Last updated at 5.45pm, April 3.

Ends: 6am, April 23

Advice: Exercise caution. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. Parker St will also be reduced toOne lane with the traffic signals at the intersection of Derby St/Parker St set to flashing yellow. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists.

North Richmond

Scheduled roadwork (Resurfacing)

Affected street: Bells Line of Road near Terrace Road/Grose Vale Road

Alert created at 11.10am, September 4. Last updated at 3.30pm, April 2.

Ends: 6am, May 15

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Orchard Hills

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Castle Road near The Northern Road

Alert created at 7.50pm, February 7. Last updated at 7.08am, March 14.

Ends: 12.30am, April 24

Advice: Use an alternative route. Allow extra travel time. Access to Flower Power will be maintained via The Northern Rd.

Winmalee

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Hawkesbury Rd near Reid Rd

Alert created at 4.43am, March 8. Last updated at 4.43am, March 8.

Ends: 4pm, May 5

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution; Allow extra travel time. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place during pole replacement and tree-trimming work. Days of work are: Thursday March 12 and 19 Friday AprilThree Thursday April 23 and 30 Tuesday MayFive

Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (Upgrade)

Affected street: Castlereagh Road/Mulgoa Rd near Jane St

Alert created at 12.32pm, January 16. Last updated at 8.08am, January 17.

Ends: 5am, December 31

Advice: Exercise caution. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions, contra flow traffic conditions and standard lane merges will be in place at various times. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists.

