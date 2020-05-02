Check out the latest on Blue Mountains roads

LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Blue Mountains region:

Traffic incidents since midnight: 0

Roadworks to avoid: 21

New roadworks this week: 6

Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:

0

Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

There were no incidents reported this morning.

Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

South Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 3)

Affected street: M4 Mwy near Mulgoa Road

Alert created at 6.12am, April 30. Last updated at 7.35pm, May 2.

Ends: 6am, May 4

Advice: Exercise caution. Reduce your speed. During work hours,Two ofThree westbound lanes (lane 1, lane 2) andOne ofThree eastbound lanes (lane 1) will be closed. Outside work hoursOne ofThree westbound lanes (lane 1) will be closed until 5am Monday.

St Marys

Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)

Affected street: Mamre Rd near Lonsdale St

Alert created at 12.31pm, April 28. Last updated at 7am, May 2.

Ends: 7am, May 2

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Traffic signals will be switched to flashing yellow and manually controlled by traffic controllers.

South Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 3)

Affected street: M4 Motorway eastbound off-ramp near The Northern Road

Alert created at 7.39pm, April 9. Last updated at 5.44am, May 2.

Ends: 6am, May 4

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time. The off-ramp is closing, as well as lane closures eastbound on the M4 between Mulgoa Rd and Kingswood Rd overpass, but the motorway will remain open. Over the same weekend, there will also be lane closures westbound.

South Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 3)

Affected street: M4 Motorway westbound on-ramp near The Northern Road

Alert created at 5.46am, April 19. Last updated at 3.27am, May 2.

Ends: 6am, May 4

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time. The on-ramp is closing, but the motorway will remain open.

Jamisontown

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: M4 Motorway near The Northern Road

Alert created at 7.57pm, April 27. Last updated at 3.18am, May 2.

Ends: 5am, May 13

Advice: Leading up to the full closure of the motorway, the Mulgoa Rd eastbound on-ramp and The Northern Rd westbound on-ramp will begin closing at 10pm. LaneOne in each direction will begin closing at 8pm and laneTwo in each direction will be closed from 9pm.

South Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 3)

Affected street: The Northern Road near Maxwell Street

Alert created at 8.11pm, April 9. Last updated at 3.44pm, May 1.

Ends: 6am, May 6

Advice: Check signage. Reduce your speed; Exercise caution. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place. During work, there will be no access into or out of Castle Rd at The Northern Rd.

Kingswood

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 3)

Affected street: The Northern Road near Maxwell Street/Bringelly Road

Alert created at 1.07am, September 19. Last updated at 3.03pm, May 1.

Ends: 5pm, May 8

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. During work, northbound will be reduced to one lane.

Windsor

Scheduled roadwork (Windsor Bridge Replacement project)

Affected street: Bridge Street (Windsor Road) near Macquarie Street

Alert created at 2.43am, May 1. Last updated at 9.52am, May 1.

Ends: 9am, May 18

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. Southbound will close at 9pm, Northbound will close at 10pm. George St will also be closed at the Bridge St roundabout with local detours over the weekend. Access to Macquarie Park will be closed from 8pm Friday 15 May to 5am Thursday 21 May. From 8am Saturday morning traffic will be switched on to the new Windsor Bridge, with one lane open in each direction for the duration of the project. Speed will be reduced to 40km/h until the end of the project.

Penrith

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: The Northern Road (Parker St) near Derby Street

Alert created at 7.06am, April 23. Last updated at 12.53am, April 30.

Ends: 7am, May 8

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. All approaches to the Copeland St/Parker St intersection will be reduced toOne lane. Lights will be set to flash yellow, and a traffic controller will be on site to control traffic manually.

Blackheath

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Great Western Highway near Brightlands Avenue

Alert created at 10.14pm, April 29. Last updated at 10.14pm, April 29.

Ends: 6am, May 9

Advice: Reduce your speed. Check signage; Allow extra travel time. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

St Marys

Scheduled roadwork (Traffic signal replacement)

Affected street: Great Western Hwy near Charles Hackett Dr

Alert created at 10.04pm, April 29. Last updated at 10.05pm, April 29.

Ends: 6am, May 4

Advice: Check signage. Reduce your speed. The traffic lights will be blacked out and alternating (stop/slow) traffic control will be in place.

South Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (Traffic changes)

Affected street: Castlereagh Street/Mulgoa Road near High Street

Alert created at 3.46pm, April 7. Last updated at 12.58pm, April 27.

Ends: 1am, May 31

Advice: Exercise caution. Check signage. Eastbound on High St is being reduced to a single lane from the intersection with Castlereagh Rd. On High St, the existing “Keep Clear” line markings and traffic signal posts are being removed. Lane widths are being reduced on Castlereagh Rd between High St and Jane St.

Orchard Hills

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Homestead Road near The Northern Road

Alert created at 6.51am, April 23. Last updated at 7.07am, April 23.

Ends: 6am, May 7

Advice: Use diversions. Exercise caution.

Orchard Hills

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road upgrade)

Affected street: Glenmore Parkway near Glengarry Drive

Alert created at 12.54pm, April 1. Last updated at 6.42am, April 23.

Ends: 1am, May 28

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time.

Orchard Hills

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road upgrade)

Affected street: Frogmore Rd near The Northern Rd

Alert created at 1.15am, September 19. Last updated at 7.31pm, April 19.

Ends: 6am, May 25

Advice: Allow extra travel time. Use diversions. This closure will remain in place until 5am Monday 25 May.

Linden

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Tollgate Drive near Glossop Rd

Alert created at 3.13am, April 18. Last updated at 3.13am, April 18.

Ends: 11pm, May 17

Advice: Check signage. Use diversions; Allow extra travel time. Sydney Trains Work to install crash barriers and anti-throw screens on the bridge.

South Penrith

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: The Northern Road near Jamison Road

Alert created at 3.36pm, January 16. Last updated at 4.41pm, April 16.

Ends: 1am, June 30

Advice: Exercise caution. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. As of 7am Saturday 18th April 2020 the southbound carriageway fast lane will be closed until 30th May 2020. Smith St to the east of the Northern Rd will be left turn in and left turn out only. Local access will be via Jamison Rd. Smith Street to the west of The Northern Rd will be left turn in and left turn out only. Local access will be via Jamison Rd and Fragar St.

Luddenham

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 6)

Affected street: Adams Road near The Northern Road

Alert created at 6.12pm, April 9. Last updated at 6.30pm, April 9.

Ends: 12am, August 20

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time. Adams Rd will close from 10am Friday 17 April until 19 August. Local access for residents will be via The Northern Rd. Local access to the Social Club will be via Elizabeth Dr.

North Richmond

Scheduled roadwork (Resurfacing)

Affected street: Bells Line of Road near Terrace Road/Grose Vale Road

Alert created at 11.10am, September 4. Last updated at 3.30pm, April 2.

Ends: 6am, May 15

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Winmalee

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Hawkesbury Rd near Reid Rd

Alert created at 4.43am, March 8. Last updated at 4.43am, March 8.

Ends: 4pm, May 5

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution; Allow extra travel time. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place during pole replacement and tree-trimming work. Days of work are: Thursday March 12 and 19 Friday AprilThree Thursday April 23 and 30 Tuesday MayFive

Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (Upgrade)

Affected street: Castlereagh Road/Mulgoa Rd near Jane St

Alert created at 12.32pm, January 16. Last updated at 8.08am, January 17.

Ends: 5am, December 31

Advice: Exercise caution. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions, contra flow traffic conditions and standard lane merges will be in place at various times. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists.

