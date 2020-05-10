Check out the latest on Blue Mountains roads

LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Blue Mountains region:

Traffic incidents since midnight: 1

Roadworks to avoid: 14

New roadworks this week: 5

Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:

0

Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Erskine Park

Hazard (Oil spill)

Affected street: Lenore Drive near Ropes Creek

Alert created at 8.31am, May 10. Last updated at 9.58am, May 10.

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution.

Jordan Springs

Crash (Car, Pedestrian)

Affected street: The Northern Rd near Jordan Springs Blvd

Alert created at 11.56am, May 9. Last updated at 12.42pm, May 9.

Advice: Exercise caution. Allow extra travel time. Currently, motorists are not able to turn left from The Northern Rd into Jordan Springs Blvd. Use Greenwood Pky and Lakeside Pde as an alternative.

Luddenham

Changed traffic conditions (Traffic switch to new roundabout)

Affected street: The Northern Road near Gates Road

Alert created at 7.40pm, January 23. Last updated at 1.54pm, February 26.

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution. All traffic has been switched to the new roundabout. The intersection of Gates Rd and The Northern Rd will remain closed for the duration of the project.

Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (Upgrade)

Affected street: Castlereagh Road/Mulgoa Rd near Jane St

Alert created at 12.32pm, January 16. Last updated at 9.07am, May 10.

Ends: 5am, December 31

Advice: Exercise caution. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions, contra flow traffic conditions and standard lane merges will be in place at various times. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists.

Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (Upgrade)

Affected street: Castlereagh Road/Mulgoa Rd near Jane St

Alert created at 9.05am, May 10. Last updated at 9.05am, May 10.

Ends: 6am, May 11

Advice: Allow extra travel time. Exercise caution; Check signage. Until 5am Monday 11 May, contra flow conditions will be in place, with one lane available in each direction. Motorists should consider using The Northern Rd as alternative route. Heavy vehicles westbound on Jane St who wish to travel north on Castlereagh Rd must use The Northern Rd.

Erskine Park

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Lenore Drive near Templar Rd

Alert created at 12.57am, May 8. Last updated at 12.57am, May 8.

Ends: 6am, June 8

Advice: Exercise caution. Check signage; Reduce your speed. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Luddenham

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 6)

Affected street: Adams Road near The Northern Road

Alert created at 6.12pm, April 9. Last updated at 6.03pm, May 7.

Ends: 12am, August 20

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time. Local access for residents will be via The Northern Rd. Local access to the Social Club will be via Elizabeth Dr.

Windsor

Scheduled roadwork (Windsor Bridge Replacement Project)

Affected street: Windsor Rd/Bridge St (Windsor Bridge) near Wilberforce Rd

Alert created at 4am, May 6. Last updated at 3.41pm, May 7.

Ends: 6am, October 1

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Cranebrook

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Londonderry Road near Senta Road

Alert created at 4.16pm, May 6. Last updated at 4.16pm, May 6.

Ends: 3pm, May 29

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions in place.

Orchard Hills

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road upgrade)

Affected street: Glenmore Parkway/Wentworth Rd near Glengarry Drive

Alert created at 12.54pm, April 1. Last updated at 4.31am, May 6.

Ends: 6am, May 11

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution; Use diversions.

Windsor

Scheduled roadwork (Windsor Bridge replacement project)

Affected street: Windsor Bridge near Macquarie Street

Alert created at 6.26pm, May 5. Last updated at 6.26pm, May 5.

Ends: 7am, October 1

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Windsor

Scheduled roadwork (Windsor Bridge Replacement project)

Affected street: Bridge Street (Windsor Road) near Macquarie Street

Alert created at 2.43am, May 1. Last updated at 10.46am, May 5.

Ends: 9am, May 18

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. On the night of Fri 15 May, traffic will be permanently cease using the old Windsor Bridge. From Sat 16 May at 8am, traffic will be switched on to the new Windsor Bridge, however there will be another closure that night. George St will also be closed at the Bridge St roundabout with local detours from Fri 15 May 8pm to Mon 18 May 5am. Access to Macquarie Park will be closed from Fri 15 May 8pm to Thu 21 May 5am. * Note: one lane will be available in each direction on the bridge while the overall project in completed (including complementary roadworks on either side of the bridge).

Jamisontown

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: M4 Motorway near The Northern Road

Alert created at 7.57pm, April 27. Last updated at 6.22pm, May 4.

Ends: 5am, May 13

Advice: Leading up to the full closure of the motorway, the Mulgoa Rd eastbound on-ramp and The Northern Rd westbound on-ramp will begin closing at 10pm. LaneOne in each direction will begin closing at 8pm and laneTwo in each direction will be closed from 9pm.

Orchard Hills

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road upgrade)

Affected street: Frogmore Rd near The Northern Rd

Alert created at 1.15am, September 19. Last updated at 7.31pm, April 19.

Ends: 6am, May 25

Advice: Allow extra travel time. Use diversions. This closure will remain in place until 5am Monday 25 May.

Linden

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Tollgate Drive near Glossop Rd

Alert created at 3.13am, April 18. Last updated at 3.13am, April 18.

Ends: 11pm, May 17

Advice: Check signage. Use diversions; Allow extra travel time. Sydney Trains Work to install crash barriers and anti-throw screens on the bridge.

South Penrith

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: The Northern Road near Jamison Road

Alert created at 3.36pm, January 16. Last updated at 4.41pm, April 16.

Ends: 1am, June 30

Advice: Exercise caution. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. As of 7am Saturday 18th April 2020 the southbound carriageway fast lane will be closed until 30th May 2020. Smith St to the east of the Northern Rd will be left turn in and left turn out only. Local access will be via Jamison Rd. Smith Street to the west of The Northern Rd will be left turn in and left turn out only. Local access will be via Jamison Rd and Fragar St.

North Richmond

Scheduled roadwork (Resurfacing)

Affected street: Bells Line of Road near Terrace Road/Grose Vale Road

Alert created at 11.10am, September 4. Last updated at 3.30pm, April 2.

Ends: 6am, May 15

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Today’s hyperlocal stories are available here.