Check out the latest on Blue Mountains roads
LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Blue Mountains region:
Traffic incidents since midnight: 0
Roadworks to avoid: 12
New roadworks this week: 2
Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:
0
Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):
There were no incidents reported this morning.
Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):
South Penrith
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: The Northern Road near Jamison Road
Alert created at 3.36pm, January 16. Last updated at 10pm, May 16.
Ends: 1am, June 30
Advice: Exercise caution. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. From 8am Sun 17 May The Northern Road will partially be reinstated to two lanes from the intersection of Jamison Rd to Bringelly Rd. The southbound carriageway fast lane merge point will now start just past Jamison Rd. Smith St to the east of the Northern Rd will be left turn in and left turn out only. Local access will be via Jamison Rd. Smith Street to the west of The Northern Rd will be left turn in and left turn out only. Local access will be via Jamison Rd and Fragar St.
Penrith
Scheduled roadwork (Upgrade)
Affected street: Castlereagh Road/Mulgoa Rd near Jane St
Alert created at 9.05am, May 10. Last updated at 9.30pm, May 16.
Ends: 6am, May 18
Advice: Expect delays. Use diversions. Outside of closure times , contra flow traffic conditions will be in place with one lane available in each direction. Motorists should consider using The Northern Rd as alternative route. Heavy vehicles westbound on Jane St who wish to travel north on Castlereagh Rd must use The Northern Rd.
Penrith
Changed traffic conditions (Mulgoa Rd upgrade)
Affected street: Mulgoa Road near Union Road
Alert created at 3.25pm, May 14. Last updated at 9.28pm, May 16.
Ends: 12.30am, July 19
Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time. From 5am Wednesday 20 May until approximately 18 July, there will be no right turn into Union Rd for northbound traffic on Mulgoa Rd.
Windsor
Scheduled roadwork (Windsor Bridge Replacement project)
Affected street: Bridge Street (Windsor Road) near Macquarie Street
Alert created at 2.43am, May 1. Last updated at 11.27am, May 16.
Ends: 9am, May 18
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. Traffic has now been switched onto the new Windsor Bridge , however there will be another closure tonight and: George St will also be closed at the Bridge St roundabout with local detours from Fri 15 May 8pm to Mon 18 May 5am, Access to Macquarie Park will be closed from Fri 15 May 8pm to Thu 21 May 5am.
North Richmond
Scheduled roadwork (Upgrade)
Affected street: Bells Line of Road near Redbank Rd
Alert created at 10.57am, May 15. Last updated at 10.57am, May 15.
Ends: 4pm, June 3
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.
Windsor
Scheduled roadwork (Windsor Bridge Replacement Project)
Affected street: Windsor Rd/Bridge St (Windsor Bridge) near Wilberforce Rd
Alert created at 4am, May 6. Last updated at 4.39pm, May 14.
Ends: 6am, October 1
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.
Penrith
Scheduled roadwork (Upgrade)
Affected street: Castlereagh Road/Mulgoa Rd near Jane St
Alert created at 12.32pm, January 16. Last updated at 9.07am, May 10.
Ends: 5am, December 31
Advice: Exercise caution. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions, contra flow traffic conditions and standard lane merges will be in place at various times. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists.
Erskine Park
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Lenore Drive near Templar Rd
Alert created at 12.57am, May 8. Last updated at 12.57am, May 8.
Ends: 6am, June 8
Advice: Exercise caution. Check signage; Reduce your speed. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.
Luddenham
Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 6)
Affected street: Adams Road near The Northern Road
Alert created at 6.12pm, April 9. Last updated at 6.03pm, May 7.
Ends: 12am, August 20
Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time. Local access for residents will be via The Northern Rd. Local access to the Social Club will be via Elizabeth Dr.
Cranebrook
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Londonderry Road near Senta Road
Alert created at 4.16pm, May 6. Last updated at 4.16pm, May 6.
Ends: 3pm, May 29
Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions in place.
Orchard Hills
Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road upgrade)
Affected street: Frogmore Rd near The Northern Rd
Alert created at 1.15am, September 19. Last updated at 7.31pm, April 19.
Ends: 6am, May 25
Advice: Allow extra travel time. Use diversions. This closure will remain in place until 5am Monday 25 May.
Linden
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Tollgate Drive near Glossop Rd
Alert created at 3.13am, April 18. Last updated at 3.13am, April 18.
Ends: 11pm, May 17
Advice: Check signage. Use diversions; Allow extra travel time. Sydney Trains Work to install crash barriers and anti-throw screens on the bridge.
Today’s hyperlocal stories are available here.