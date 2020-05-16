Check out the latest on Blue Mountains roads

LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Blue Mountains region:

Traffic incidents since midnight: 0

Roadworks to avoid: 12

New roadworks this week: 2

Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:

0

Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

There were no incidents reported this morning.

Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

South Penrith

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: The Northern Road near Jamison Road

Alert created at 3.36pm, January 16. Last updated at 10pm, May 16.

Ends: 1am, June 30

Advice: Exercise caution. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. From 8am Sun 17 May The Northern Road will partially be reinstated to two lanes from the intersection of Jamison Rd to Bringelly Rd. The southbound carriageway fast lane merge point will now start just past Jamison Rd. Smith St to the east of the Northern Rd will be left turn in and left turn out only. Local access will be via Jamison Rd. Smith Street to the west of The Northern Rd will be left turn in and left turn out only. Local access will be via Jamison Rd and Fragar St.

Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (Upgrade)

Affected street: Castlereagh Road/Mulgoa Rd near Jane St

Alert created at 9.05am, May 10. Last updated at 9.30pm, May 16.

Ends: 6am, May 18

Advice: Expect delays. Use diversions. Outside of closure times , contra flow traffic conditions will be in place with one lane available in each direction. Motorists should consider using The Northern Rd as alternative route. Heavy vehicles westbound on Jane St who wish to travel north on Castlereagh Rd must use The Northern Rd.

Penrith

Changed traffic conditions (Mulgoa Rd upgrade)

Affected street: Mulgoa Road near Union Road

Alert created at 3.25pm, May 14. Last updated at 9.28pm, May 16.

Ends: 12.30am, July 19

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time. From 5am Wednesday 20 May until approximately 18 July, there will be no right turn into Union Rd for northbound traffic on Mulgoa Rd.

Windsor

Scheduled roadwork (Windsor Bridge Replacement project)

Affected street: Bridge Street (Windsor Road) near Macquarie Street

Alert created at 2.43am, May 1. Last updated at 11.27am, May 16.

Ends: 9am, May 18

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. Traffic has now been switched onto the new Windsor Bridge , however there will be another closure tonight and: George St will also be closed at the Bridge St roundabout with local detours from Fri 15 May 8pm to Mon 18 May 5am, Access to Macquarie Park will be closed from Fri 15 May 8pm to Thu 21 May 5am.

North Richmond

Scheduled roadwork (Upgrade)

Affected street: Bells Line of Road near Redbank Rd

Alert created at 10.57am, May 15. Last updated at 10.57am, May 15.

Ends: 4pm, June 3

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Windsor

Scheduled roadwork (Windsor Bridge Replacement Project)

Affected street: Windsor Rd/Bridge St (Windsor Bridge) near Wilberforce Rd

Alert created at 4am, May 6. Last updated at 4.39pm, May 14.

Ends: 6am, October 1

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (Upgrade)

Affected street: Castlereagh Road/Mulgoa Rd near Jane St

Alert created at 12.32pm, January 16. Last updated at 9.07am, May 10.

Ends: 5am, December 31

Advice: Exercise caution. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions, contra flow traffic conditions and standard lane merges will be in place at various times. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists.

Erskine Park

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Lenore Drive near Templar Rd

Alert created at 12.57am, May 8. Last updated at 12.57am, May 8.

Ends: 6am, June 8

Advice: Exercise caution. Check signage; Reduce your speed. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Luddenham

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 6)

Affected street: Adams Road near The Northern Road

Alert created at 6.12pm, April 9. Last updated at 6.03pm, May 7.

Ends: 12am, August 20

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time. Local access for residents will be via The Northern Rd. Local access to the Social Club will be via Elizabeth Dr.

Cranebrook

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Londonderry Road near Senta Road

Alert created at 4.16pm, May 6. Last updated at 4.16pm, May 6.

Ends: 3pm, May 29

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions in place.

Orchard Hills

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road upgrade)

Affected street: Frogmore Rd near The Northern Rd

Alert created at 1.15am, September 19. Last updated at 7.31pm, April 19.

Ends: 6am, May 25

Advice: Allow extra travel time. Use diversions. This closure will remain in place until 5am Monday 25 May.

Linden

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Tollgate Drive near Glossop Rd

Alert created at 3.13am, April 18. Last updated at 3.13am, April 18.

Ends: 11pm, May 17

Advice: Check signage. Use diversions; Allow extra travel time. Sydney Trains Work to install crash barriers and anti-throw screens on the bridge.

