Check out the latest on Bondi roads

LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Bondi region:

Traffic incidents since midnight: 2

Roadworks to avoid: 2

New roadworks this week: 1

Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:

0

Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Randwick

Traffic lights blacked out

Affected street: Carrington Rd near Darley Rd

Alert created at 11.38am, April 21. Last updated at 12.25pm, April 21.

Advice: Exercise caution. Reduce your speed.

Kingsford

Traffic lights blacked out (Power failure)

Affected street: Anzac Pde near Borrodale Road

Alert created at 7.32am, April 21. Last updated at 8.22am, April 21.

Advice: Police are directing traffic. Reduce your speed; Exercise caution.

Bondi Junction

Crash (Car)

Affected street: Syd Einfeld Drive near Oxford Street

Alert created at 5.19pm, April 20. Last updated at 5.23pm, April 20.

Advice: Exercise caution. Reduce your speed.

Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Vaucluse

Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)

Affected street: Old South Head Road near Clarendon St

Alert created at 11.05am, April 21. Last updated at 11.05am, April 21.

Ends: 6pm, May 2

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place to allow motorists to pass in one direction at a time. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists.

Moore Park

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Eastern Distributor near Bourke Street

Alert created at 6.40pm, March 27. Last updated at 3.02pm, April 16.

Ends: 1am, April 30

Advice: Use diversions. Exercise caution.

Today’s hyperlocal stories are available here.