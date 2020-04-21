Check out the latest on Bondi roads
LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Bondi region:
Traffic incidents since midnight: 2
Roadworks to avoid: 2
New roadworks this week: 1
Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:
0
Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):
Randwick
Traffic lights blacked out
Affected street: Carrington Rd near Darley Rd
Alert created at 11.38am, April 21. Last updated at 12.25pm, April 21.
Advice: Exercise caution. Reduce your speed.
Kingsford
Traffic lights blacked out (Power failure)
Affected street: Anzac Pde near Borrodale Road
Alert created at 7.32am, April 21. Last updated at 8.22am, April 21.
Advice: Police are directing traffic. Reduce your speed; Exercise caution.
Bondi Junction
Crash (Car)
Affected street: Syd Einfeld Drive near Oxford Street
Alert created at 5.19pm, April 20. Last updated at 5.23pm, April 20.
Advice: Exercise caution. Reduce your speed.
Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):
Vaucluse
Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)
Affected street: Old South Head Road near Clarendon St
Alert created at 11.05am, April 21. Last updated at 11.05am, April 21.
Ends: 6pm, May 2
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place to allow motorists to pass in one direction at a time. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists.
Moore Park
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Eastern Distributor near Bourke Street
Alert created at 6.40pm, March 27. Last updated at 3.02pm, April 16.
Ends: 1am, April 30
Advice: Use diversions. Exercise caution.
