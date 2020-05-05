Check out the latest on Central Sydney roads

LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Central Sydney region:

Traffic incidents since midnight: 0

Roadworks to avoid: 25

New roadworks this week: 2

Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:

0

Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

There were no incidents reported this morning.

Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Hickson Road near Hickson Road Reserve

Alert created at 11.36am, May 5. Last updated at 11.36am, May 5.

Ends: 6am, May 12

Advice: Exercise caution. Check signage; Use diversions.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Bridge Street near Pitt Street

Alert created at 2.08pm, April 23. Last updated at 6am, May 5.

Ends: 6am, May 5

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Bridge Street near Loftus Street

Alert created at 1.38pm, April 24. Last updated at 1am, May 5.

Ends: 9pm, May 26

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. Night work will take place on Mon 4, Tue 5, Sun 24 and Mon 25 May. Day work will take place on Sat and SunNine and 10 May. One lane will remain open in both directions.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: George Street near Margaret Street

Alert created at 4.16pm, May 4. Last updated at 4.16pm, May 4.

Ends: 5am, May 7

Advice: Use diversions. Exercise caution.

Chippendale

Scheduled roadwork (Resurfacing)

Affected street: Abercrombie Street near Dangar Street

Alert created at 4.22pm, April 15. Last updated at 4.31pm, May 1.

Ends: 6am, June 1

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. During work,Three ofFour northbound lanes will be closed.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Crane work)

Affected street: Hunter St near George St

Alert created at 5.15pm, April 21. Last updated at 4.16pm, May 1.

Ends: 6pm, May 31

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Crane works)

Affected street: Dalley Street near George Street

Alert created at 1.51am, April 25. Last updated at 5.02pm, April 30.

Ends: 3am, May 31

Advice: Use an alternative route. Exercise caution; Check signage.

Mascot

Scheduled roadwork (Intersection upgrade)

Affected street: Kent Rd near Ricketty Street

Alert created at 1.20am, April 18. Last updated at 4.44pm, April 30.

Ends: 6am, May 6

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Traffic lights at the intersection will be set to flash yellow and traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Banksmeadow

Scheduled roadwork (Surveying)

Affected street: Botany Road near Stephen Road

Alert created at 3.11pm, April 30. Last updated at 3.11pm, April 30.

Ends: 6am, June 1

Advice: Allow extra travel time. Exercise caution; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place to allow motorists to pass in one direction at a time.

Surry Hills

Scheduled roadwork (Utilities)

Affected street: Wentworth Avenue near Liverpool Street

Alert created at 1.18am, January 16. Last updated at 3.02pm, April 30.

Ends: 6am, May 8

Advice: Police are directing traffic. Check signage; Exercise caution. Work will take place at these locations: Wentworth Av between Liverpool St and Hay St Goulburn St between Elizabeth St and Wentworth Av Hunt St between Commonwealth St and Wentworth Av Two ofThree lanes will be closed on each road, in all directions. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place on Goulburn St.

Mascot

Scheduled roadwork (Airport North Precinct)

Affected street: O’Riordan Street near Bourke Rd

Alert created at 1.42am, April 30. Last updated at 7.36am, April 30.

Ends: 6am, June 1

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution; Reduce your speed. Southbound traffic on O’Riordan St will be reduced toOne lane from Bourke Rd to Robey St, from 8pm on Monday MayFour until 5am on Monday June 1. The eastbound right turn on Bourke Rd onto O’Riordan St will be reduced to one lane. The northbound right turn lane will be closed from O’Riordan St into King St.

Ultimo

Scheduled roadwork (Resurfacing)

Affected street: Harris Street near Thomas Street

Alert created at 8.33pm, March 11. Last updated at 6.50pm, April 29.

Ends: 6am, May 11

Advice: Check signage. Reduce your speed; Exercise caution. Contraflow traffic conditions will be in place.

Mascot

Scheduled roadwork (Traffic signal post replacement)

Affected street: Gardeners Rd near O’riordan St

Alert created at 6.04pm, April 29. Last updated at 6.07pm, April 29.

Ends: 6am, May 7

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution; Reduce your speed. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Traffic signals will be blacked out and manually controlled by traffic controllers.

Darlinghurst

Scheduled roadwork (Upgrade)

Affected street: Oxford Street near South Dowling Street

Alert created at 4.12pm, April 28. Last updated at 4.29pm, April 28.

Ends: 7am, May 6

Advice: Check signage. Reduce your speed; Exercise caution.Two ofThree lanes will be closed in both directions and traffic signals will be blacked out. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists; alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Millers Point

Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)

Affected street: Bradfield Highway (Sydney Harbour Bridge) near Gantry 1

Alert created at 1.29am, December 18. Last updated at 11.36pm, April 24.

Ends: 5.30am, May 14

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution; Allow extra travel time. LanesOne andTwo will be closed.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Resurfacing)

Affected street: York Street near Grosvenor Street

Alert created at 3.20pm, August 9. Last updated at 3.29pm, April 24.

Ends: 6pm, May 30

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution; Check signage. During work,Three ofFive southbound lanes will be closed.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: College Street near William Street

Alert created at 9.32am, March 2. Last updated at 2.30pm, April 23.

Ends: 9am, May 16

Advice: Exercise caution. Check signage; Reduce your speed. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Campbell Street near Wentworth Avenue

Alert created at 1.57pm, April 23. Last updated at 1.57pm, April 23.

Ends: 6am, May 15

Advice: Use diversions. Exercise caution.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Utilities)

Affected street: King Street near Pitt Street

Alert created at 3.39pm, April 22. Last updated at 3.39pm, April 22.

Ends: 6am, May 22

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution; Allow extra travel time.Three ofFour eastbound lanes will be closed.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)

Affected street: Domain Tunnel near Woolloomooloo

Alert created at 9.25pm, September 26. Last updated at 8.56pm, April 21.

Ends: 6am, May 8

Advice: Check signage. Use diversions.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Utilities)

Affected street: Macquarie Street near Prince Albert Road

Alert created at 1.34am, December 17. Last updated at 12.24pm, April 17.

Ends: 6am, May 29

Advice: Check signage. Reduce your speed; Exercise caution. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place.

Surry Hills

Scheduled roadwork (Utilities and crane works)

Affected street: Wentworth Ave near Elizabeth St

Alert created at 1.53am, August 6. Last updated at 12.22pm, April 17.

Ends: 6am, June 1

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution; Check signage. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Utilities)

Affected street: Elizabeth St near Goulburn Street

Alert created at 1.33am, November 27. Last updated at 12.19pm, April 17.

Ends: 6am, May 30

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution; Check signage. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place.

Darlinghurst

Scheduled roadwork (Utilities)

Affected street: College Street near Stanley Street

Alert created at 6.39pm, November 26. Last updated at 12.18pm, April 17.

Ends: 1am, June 1

Advice: Exercise caution. Check signage. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place.

Erskineville

Scheduled roadwork (Utilities)

Affected street: Swanson Street near Railway Pde

Alert created at 4.07pm, March 31. Last updated at 4.23pm, April 10.

Ends: 6am, May 18

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Today’s hyperlocal stories are available here.