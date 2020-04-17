Check out the latest on Central Sydney roads

LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Central Sydney region:

Traffic incidents since midnight: 1

Roadworks to avoid: 38

New roadworks this week: 5

Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:

0

Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Sydney

Breakdown (Car)

Affected street: Druitt Street off-ramp near Western Distributor

Alert created at 3.19am, April 18. Last updated at 3.19am, April 18.

Advice: Exercise caution. Reduce your speed.

Surry Hills

Emergency roadwork

Affected street: South Dowling Street near Cleveland Street

Alert created at 11.36am, April 17. Last updated at 3.27pm, April 17.

Advice: Exercise caution.

Mascot

Breakdown (Car)

Affected street: General Holmes Drive near M5 East Motorway

Alert created at 8.24am, April 17. Last updated at 8.50am, April 17.

Advice: Exercise caution. Allow extra travel time.

Mascot

Crash

Affected street: General Holmes Drive near M5 East

Alert created at 7.57am, April 17. Last updated at 8.10am, April 17.

Advice: Exercise caution.

Sydney

Changed traffic conditions (Tidal Flow arrangements)

Affected street: Sydney Harbour Bridge near

Alert created at 11.51am, April 14. Last updated at 11.51am, April 14.

Advice: Exercise caution. Check signage. Due to low traffic volumes, the Sydney Harbour Bridge morning peak lane changes will not be implemented during the school holiday period.

St Peters

Changed traffic conditions

Affected street: Sydney Park Road near Euston Rd and Huntley St

Alert created at 9.18pm, March 17. Last updated at 2.58pm, April 7.

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution. Permanent traffic changes at the intersection of Sydney Park Rd, Euston Rd and Huntley St from 9pm Fri 17th Apr: – Euston Rd will be increased to three lanes in both northbound and southbound directions between Campbell Rd and Sydney Park Rd. – The Euston Rd and Sydney Park Rd intersection will be opened to its permanent arrangement at the intersection. This will include the new ‘No Right Turn’ restriction for Euston Rd southbound traffic. – The intersection of Euston Rd, Sydney Park Rd and Huntley St will be opened to its permanent arrangement. – Euston Rd will be provided as two right turn lanes and one left turn lane in a temporary arrangement at the Campbell Rd intersection. – Euston Rd southbound straight through lanes to the new M5 Tunnel will be closed at the Campbell Rd intersection. In addition – from 9pm Fri 17 Apr there will be: – A full road closure will be in place on Euston Rd between Maddox St and Campbell Rd. Local business access will be provided on Euston Rd under the direction of traffic control. – Stop/slow traffic management will also be in place along Sydney Park Rd between Mitchell Rd and Euston Rd, Alexandria.

Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Ultimo

Scheduled roadwork (Resurfacing)

Affected street: Harris Street near Thomas Street

Alert created at 8.33pm, March 11. Last updated at 1.23am, April 18.

Ends: 6am, May 11

Advice: Check signage. Reduce your speed; Exercise caution. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place, so there will be a lane for traffic in each direction.

Mascot

Scheduled roadwork (Intersection upgrade)

Affected street: Kent Rd near Ricketty Street

Alert created at 1.20am, April 18. Last updated at 1.20am, April 18.

Ends: 9am, May 2

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Traffic lights at the intersection will be set to flash yellow and traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Mascot

Scheduled roadwork (Intersection upgrade)

Affected street: Kent Rd near Gardeners Rd and Ricketty Street

Alert created at 4.34pm, August 29. Last updated at 1.17am, April 18.

Ends: 6.30am, April 28

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Allow extra travel time. Kent Rd will be closed southbound between Gardeners Rd and Ricketty St with a contra-flow in place, so traffic can pass in both directions. Kent Rd will be closed between Coward St and Ricketty St with detours in place.

Mascot

Scheduled roadwork (Intersection upgrade)

Affected street: Kent Rd near Ricketty Street

Alert created at 5.08am, April 15. Last updated at 1.15am, April 18.

Ends: 6.30am, April 30

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution. Traffic lights at the intersection will be blacked out and contra flow traffic conditions will be in place on Kent Rd. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists. *The Wednesday night work is contingency.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork ausgrid

Affected street: Bridge St near Macquarie Street

Alert created at 5.14am, April 16. Last updated at 12.33am, April 18.

Ends: 6am, April 21

Advice: Allow extra travel time. Exercise caution; Check signage. On Bridge St,Two ofThree lanes will be closed in both directions. One lane will remain open for traffic in each direction. On Macquarie St, contra flow traffic control will be in place between Albert St and Phillip Lane. One lane will be open for traffic in each direction.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Utilities)

Affected street: Macquarie Street near Prince Albert Road

Alert created at 1.34am, December 17. Last updated at 12.24pm, April 17.

Ends: 6am, May 29

Advice: Check signage. Reduce your speed; Exercise caution. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place.

Surry Hills

Scheduled roadwork (Utilities and crane works)

Affected street: Wentworth Ave near Elizabeth St

Alert created at 1.53am, August 6. Last updated at 12.22pm, April 17.

Ends: 6am, June 1

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution; Check signage. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Utilities)

Affected street: Elizabeth St near Goulburn Street

Alert created at 1.33am, November 27. Last updated at 12.19pm, April 17.

Ends: 6am, May 30

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution; Check signage. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place.

Darlinghurst

Scheduled roadwork (Utilities)

Affected street: College Street near Stanley Street

Alert created at 6.39pm, November 26. Last updated at 12.18pm, April 17.

Ends: 1am, June 1

Advice: Exercise caution. Check signage. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Intersection upgrade)

Affected street: Liverpool St near Sussex St

Alert created at 3.01pm, March 13. Last updated at 6am, April 17.

Ends: 6am, April 17

Advice: Allow extra travel time. Exercise caution. Sussex St will also be reduced to a single lane.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Drainage work)

Affected street: Kent Street near Margaret Street

Alert created at 6.21pm, March 10. Last updated at 6am, April 17.

Ends: 6am, April 17

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution; Allow extra travel time. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Signage works)

Affected street: Bathurst Street near Pitt Street

Alert created at 10.51pm, June 14. Last updated at 3.03am, April 17.

Ends: 1.01am, April 20

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution; Check signage.Two ofFive eastbound lanes will be closed.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Upgrade)

Affected street: King St near George Street

Alert created at 8.45am, April 1. Last updated at 1.49pm, April 16.

Ends: 6am, April 24

Advice: Allow extra travel time. Exercise caution; Check signage. lane merge will be in effect.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Crane installation)

Affected street: Bathurst Street near George Street

Alert created at 11.39am, March 12. Last updated at 5.02am, April 16.

Ends: 8pm, May 3

Advice: Allow extra travel time. Exercise caution; Check signage.Two ofFive eastbound lanes will be closed other than between 5am – 9am whereThree ofFive eastbound lanes will be closed.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Resurfacing)

Affected street: York Street near Grosvenor Street

Alert created at 3.20pm, August 9. Last updated at 5.56pm, April 15.

Ends: 6pm, April 18

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution; Check signage. During work,Three ofFive southbound lanes will be closed.

Chippendale

Scheduled roadwork (Resurfacing)

Affected street: Abercrombie Street near Dangar Street

Alert created at 4.22pm, April 15. Last updated at 4.22pm, April 15.

Ends: 6am, May 1

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. During work,Three ofFour northbound lanes will be closed.

Haymarket

Scheduled roadwork (Resurfacing)

Affected street: Harbour Street near Hay Street

Alert created at 6.06pm, August 27. Last updated at 10.46am, April 15.

Ends: 6.30am, May 8

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)

Affected street: Cross City Tunnel off ramps near the Eastern Distributor

Alert created at 9.22pm, October 26. Last updated at 6.01am, April 15.

Ends: 6am, April 29

Advice: Exercise caution. Use an alternative route.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Cross City Tunnel eastbound on-ramp near Eastern Distributor

Alert created at 11.52am, May 14. Last updated at 5.33am, April 15.

Ends: 6am, April 21

Advice: Check signage. Use an alternative route.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Cross City Tunnel near Harbour Street on-ramp

Alert created at 5.31am, April 15. Last updated at 5.31am, April 15.

Ends: 6am, April 24

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)

Affected street: Domain Tunnel near

Alert created at 11.53am, March 12. Last updated at 5.18am, April 15.

Ends: 6am, April 22

Advice: Exercise caution. Check signage; Use diversions.

Millers Point

Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)

Affected street: Bradfield Highway (Sydney Harbour Bridge) near Gantry 1

Alert created at 10.50pm, November 1. Last updated at 4.52am, April 15.

Ends: 8am, May 3

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. LanesOne andTwo (ofFour northbound lanes) will be closed throughout the work, laneThree will also close from midnight to 7am.

Mascot

Scheduled roadwork (Airport North Upgrade)

Affected street: King Street near O’Riordan Street

Alert created at 4.13pm, March 16. Last updated at 4.22am, April 15.

Ends: 6am, April 20

Advice: Use diversions. Exercise caution; Check signage.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Crane work)

Affected street: Wentworth Avenue near Goulburn Street

Alert created at 3.37pm, March 6. Last updated at 11.18am, April 14.

Ends: 6am, April 19

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Utilities)

Affected street: Wentworth Avenue near Commonwealth Street

Alert created at 4.40pm, March 30. Last updated at 10.46am, April 14.

Ends: 6am, April 22

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Utilities)

Affected street: College Street near Liverpool Street

Alert created at 4.34pm, March 30. Last updated at 10.42am, April 14.

Ends: 6am, April 22

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Utilities)

Affected street: Oxford Street near Pelican Street

Alert created at 4.37pm, March 30. Last updated at 10.41am, April 14.

Ends: 6am, April 22

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Utilities)

Affected street: Liverpool Street near Elizabeth Street

Alert created at 4.31pm, March 30. Last updated at 10.41am, April 14.

Ends: 6am, April 22

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place.

Erskineville

Scheduled roadwork (Utilities)

Affected street: Swanson Street near Railway Pde

Alert created at 4.07pm, March 31. Last updated at 4.23pm, April 10.

Ends: 6am, May 18

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Utilities)

Affected street: Park St and William St near Elizabeth Street

Alert created at 11.38pm, November 15. Last updated at 9.56am, April 10.

Ends: 6am, April 21

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution; Check signage. There will also be work on College St between Stanley St and Prince Albert St. Lane closures are required at all work locations and traffic control will be in place.

Pyrmont

Scheduled roadwork (Utilities)

Affected street: Harris Street near Allen Street

Alert created at 2.22pm, April 8. Last updated at 9.45am, April 9.

Ends: 6am, April 27

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: College Street near William Street

Alert created at 9.32am, March 2. Last updated at 6.43pm, April 7.

Ends: 10pm, April 18

Advice: Exercise caution. Check signage; Reduce your speed. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)

Affected street: Cross City Tunnel near Harbour St

Alert created at 8.16pm, November 7. Last updated at 4.28pm, April 3.

Ends: 6am, April 23

Advice: Check signage. Use an alternative route; Allow extra travel time.

Woolloomooloo

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: William Street near Dowling Street

Alert created at 4.55am, March 12. Last updated at 5.51am, April 3.

Ends: 6am, April 20

Advice: Check signage. Reduce your speed; Allow extra travel time. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place from 9pm on Wed 15. Stop/slow traffic control will be in place from 11pm on Sunday 19.

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Utilities)

Affected street: Castlereagh Street near Goulburn Street

Alert created at 9.49pm, September 26. Last updated at 9.36pm, April 2.

Ends: 6am, May 1

Advice: Exercise caution. Check signage; Reduce your speed. Two ofThree southbound lanes will be closed on Castlereagh St. In addition, westbound lanes will be closed on Campbell St between Elizabeth St and Castlereagh St.

Surry Hills

Scheduled roadwork (Utilities)

Affected street: Wentworth Avenue near Liverpool Street

Alert created at 1.18am, January 16. Last updated at 9.05pm, April 2.

Ends: 6am, April 30

Advice: Check signage. Reduce your speed; Exercise caution. Work will take place at these intersections, on Wednesday nights: Wentworth Av between Liverpool St and Hay St Goulburn St between Elizabeth St and Wentworth Av Hunt St between Commonwealth St and Wentworth Av Two ofThree lanes will be closed on each road, in all directions. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place on Goulburn St.

Ultimo

Scheduled roadwork (crane work)

Affected street: Harris Street near Thomas Street

Alert created at 4.38pm, June 14. Last updated at 7.55pm, April 1.

Ends: 8.30am, April 19

Advice: Check signage. Reduce your speed; Exercise caution. Four ofFive lanes will be closed. Work will take place on: FriThree Apr 23:30 – SatFour Apr 07:00 SunFive Apr midnight – 07:30 Fri 17 Apr 23:30 – Sat 18 Apr 07:00 Sun 19 Apr midnight – 07:30

Sydney

Scheduled roadwork (Light rail project)

Affected street: George St near Liverpool Street

Alert created at 1.18pm, February 27. Last updated at 10.01am, March 3.

Ends: 6am, April 22

Advice: Check signage. Use diversions; Allow extra travel time. Northbound lanes will be closed.

Today’s hyperlocal stories are available here.