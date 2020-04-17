Check out the latest on Mosman roads

LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Mosman region:

Traffic incidents since midnight: 2

Roadworks to avoid: 5

New roadworks this week: 0

Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:

0

Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

North Turramurra

Crash (Cyclist)

Affected street: Bobbin Head Road near Kui-Ring-Gai Chase National Park

Alert created at 8.46am, April 18. Last updated at 9.28am, April 18.

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution.

North Sydney

Changed traffic conditions (Overheight vehicle)

Affected street: Sydney Harbour Tunnel near entrance

Alert created at 8.44am, April 18. Last updated at 8.55am, April 18.

Advice: Use an alternative route. Exercise caution.

Thornleigh

Breakdown (Van)

Affected street: Pennant Hills Rd near Loch Maree Avenue

Alert created at 5.47pm, April 17. Last updated at 6.01pm, April 17.

Advice: Exercise caution.

Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

North Sydney

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Cahill Expressway near Sydney Harbour Bridge

Alert created at 7.35pm, February 4. Last updated at 11.09pm, April 15.

Ends: 5.30am, May 1

Advice: Exercise caution. Allow extra travel time.Two ofFour lanes will be closed.

North Sydney

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Bradfield Hwy (Sydney Harbour Bridge) near Mount Street

Alert created at 5.58pm, April 9. Last updated at 11.09pm, April 15.

Ends: 6am, April 24

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Allow extra travel time. LanesThree andFour will be closed.

Wahroonga

Scheduled roadwork (NorthConnex)

Affected street: M1 Pacific Motorway near Pacific Highway

Alert created at 4.38pm, April 6. Last updated at 8.10am, April 14.

Ends: 5.30am, May 1

Advice: Check signage. Allow extra travel time; Use an alternative route. Also only one lane will be available for motorists northbound on the M1 Pacific Mwy between the Pacific Hwy and approximately 350m north of Edgeworth David Ave.

Berowra

Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)

Affected street: M1 Pacific Mwy on and off-ramps near Windybanks interchange

Alert created at 2.11am, October 26. Last updated at 1.22pm, April 13.

Ends: 6am, May 29

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Allow extra travel time. Day work may also be carried out between 7am and 5pm weekdays.

Wahroonga

Scheduled roadwork (NorthConnex)

Affected street: M1 Pacific Motorway near Pacific Highway

Alert created at 10.19am, March 6. Last updated at 9.48pm, April 2.

Ends: 6am, April 21

Advice: Exercise caution. Check signage.

