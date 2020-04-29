Check out the latest on Newcastle and Hunter roads

LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Newcastle and Hunter region:

Traffic incidents since midnight: 2

Roadworks to avoid: 15

New roadworks this week: 1

Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:

0

Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Kurri Kurri

Crash (2 cars)

Affected street: Mitchell Avenue near Northcote Street

Alert created at 11.30am, April 29. Last updated at 12.03pm, April 29.

Advice: Exercise caution. Motorists are not able to access Northcote St from Mitchell Ave due to emergency services working on site.

Kurri Kurri

Crash (Truck, Pedestrian)

Affected street: Lang St (Main Rd) near Greta St

Alert created at 8.54am, April 29. Last updated at 11.40am, April 29.

Advice: Allow extra travel time. Use diversions; Exercise caution. All motorists travelling on the Hunter Expy, will need to use Buchanan interchange to access Kurri Kurri via John Renshaw Dr due to Main Rd being closed.

Belmont

Crash (2 cars)

Affected street: Pacific Hwy near Maude Street

Alert created at 6.07pm, April 28. Last updated at 6.32pm, April 28.

Advice: Exercise caution.

Hillsborough

Crash (Car)

Affected street: Newcastle Inner City Bypass near Hillsborough Road

Alert created at 3.26pm, April 28. Last updated at 3.41pm, April 28.

Advice: Allow extra travel time. Exercise caution.

Mayfield West

Crash (Truck, Car)

Affected street: Industrial Dr near Tourle Street

Alert created at 1.18pm, April 28. Last updated at 1.53pm, April 28.

Advice: Allow extra travel time. Exercise caution.

Merriwa

Changed traffic conditions (Damaged road surface)

Affected street: Merriwa Road near Tourles Road at Little Jacks Creek

Alert created at 6.56am, April 21. Last updated at 9.04am, April 28.

Advice: Exercise caution. Use an alternative route. This road is not suitable for heavy vehicles. Expected to remain this way until further notice.

Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Warnervale

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Sparks Rd near Burnet Rd

Alert created at 2.40am, April 29. Last updated at 2.43am, April 29.

Ends: 7pm, May 3

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place on the Sparks Rd bridge (traffic lights will flash yellow). Motorists may be stopped for up toFive minutes, and motorists are advised to allow around 10 minutes extra travel time.

Lisarow

Changed traffic conditions (Road/lane widening)

Affected street: Pacific Highway near Railway Crescent

Alert created at 2.47pm, August 15. Last updated at 7.42pm, April 24.

Ends: 1am, August 31

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution. Changed traffic conditions at Railway Cr continue as part of duplication work on the Pacific Hwy upgrade between Ourimbah and Lisarow. There is now no right turn onto Pacific Hwy from Railway Cr on weekdays between 7am and 5pm. Motorists wanting to travel south on the highway from Railway Cr are able to turn around at the Walmsley turn around bay on Pacific Hwy. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place on Railway Cr from 28 April to 19 May. Dora St will also be closed at Railway Cr for aroundTwo years.

Mooney Mooney Creek

Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)

Affected street: M1 Pacific Mwy near Mooney Mooney Creek Bridge

Alert created at 7.13pm, April 24. Last updated at 7.13pm, April 24.

Ends: 6am, May 1

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Two of the three lanes will be closed during work hours.

Warnervale

Scheduled roadwork (Gantry lift for the Tuggerah to Doyalson upgrade)

Affected street: M1 Pacific Motorway near Sparks Rd

Alert created at 12.35pm, April 24. Last updated at 12.35pm, April 24.

Ends: 7am, April 30

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. One ofTwo lanes closed in both directions. Northbound motorists are advised to expect intermittent stoppages for up to 10 mins when required.

New Lambton

Scheduled roadwork (Intersection upgrade)

Affected street: Bridges Road near St James Rd

Alert created at 8.29pm, November 7. Last updated at 3.10am, April 17.

Ends: 6am, June 6

Advice: Allow extra travel time. Check signage; Exercise caution. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists.

Elderslie

Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)

Affected street: Camden Bypass near Old Hume Hwy

Alert created at 4.25pm, April 3. Last updated at 10.19am, April 13.

Ends: 4pm, April 30

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Morpeth

Scheduled roadwork (Bridge work)

Affected street: Phoenix Park Rd near Morpeth Bridge

Alert created at 10.02am, March 30. Last updated at 9.36am, April 13.

Ends: 12am, January 15

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists.

Mayfield East

Scheduled roadwork (Bridge work)

Affected street: Industrial Drive near Selwyn Street Bridge

Alert created at 11.51am, April 9. Last updated at 11.51am, April 9.

Ends: 6am, May 22

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Lane closures are expected during work hours and traffic controls will be in place.

Rutherford

Scheduled roadwork (Resurfacing)

Affected street: New England Highway near Racecourse Road

Alert created at 7.09pm, April 1. Last updated at 7.09pm, April 1.

Ends: 7am, February 27

Advice: Check signage. Some work will need to be carried out at night between 6pm and 7am from Sunday to Friday. Night work will be carried out from Sunday 26 April to SundayThree May, weather permitting. From Sunday 19 April, the right turn movement out of Primewest Rutherford will be permanently removed and parking restrictions will be in place along the service road.

Denman

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Denman Rd near 4km north of Denman

Alert created at 10.58am, February 27. Last updated at 8.40pm, March 30.

Ends: 2pm, August 15

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage. Work is taking place over 3km. Motorists are advised to allow around 10 minutes extra travel time. OSOM parking bays available on both ends of the roadwork (call up on CH20) Oversize loads wider than 4m must contact Site Supervisor on 0413 388 683

Speers Point

Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)

Affected street: The Esplanade near Ryan St

Alert created at 12.55pm, March 19. Last updated at 12.55pm, March 19.

Ends: 1am, June 22

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists.

Ravensworth

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: New England Highway near south of Hebden Road

Alert created at 11am, February 17. Last updated at 11am, February 17.

Ends: 6pm, May 22

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution; Check signage. Lane closures are expected during work hours and traffic controls will be in place.

Salt Ash

Scheduled roadwork (Road/lane widening)

Affected street: Nelson Bay Road near Lemon Tree Passage Road

Alert created at 9.25pm, January 24. Last updated at 9.25pm, January 24.

Ends: 1am, May 29

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution; Allow extra travel time. Work may also be carried out during the day on occasions between 6am and 6pm from Monday to Friday and between 7am and 2pm on Saturday. Work will include lengthening the two lane approach to the roundabout on Lemon Tree Passage Road and providing an additional westbound lane on Nelson Bay Road on approach to the roundabout.

Erina

Scheduled roadwork (Upgrade)

Affected street: Carlton Road near Central Coast Highway

Alert created at 3.05pm, November 25. Last updated at 3.52pm, November 25.

Ends: 1am, October 2

Advice: Check signage. Use an alternative route; Allow extra travel time. There is no access from Central Coast Hwy into Carlton Rd northbound.

Jerrys Plains

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Golden Highway near Ogilvies Hill and Winery Hill

Alert created at 2.57pm, March 13. Last updated at 2.26pm, October 22.

Ends: 12am, December 12

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution; Allow extra travel time. Upgrades will be made to a two-kilometre section of highway near Ogilvies Hill and a four-kilometre section between Bowmans Crossing and Saddlers Creek at Winery Hill, providing overtaking opportunities in both directions as well as five-metre clear zones and greater freight access. Oversize and/or overmass (OSOM) vehicles greater than 4.5m wide are required to stop at the designated stopping bays located on either side of each worksite and follow the signage prior to travelling through the work zone. In addition, vehicles greater than 4.6m wide may not be physically able to travel through the work zone without assistance and must contact 0447 696 628 at least five days before travel.

