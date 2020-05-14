Check out the latest on Newcastle and Hunter roads

LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Newcastle and Hunter region:

Traffic incidents since midnight: 1

Roadworks to avoid: 15

New roadworks this week: 0

Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:

0

Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Merriwa

Changed traffic conditions (Damaged road surface)

Affected street: Merriwa Road near Tourles Road at Little Jacks Creek

Alert created at 6.56am, April 21. Last updated at 11.23am, May 14.

Advice: Exercise caution. Use an alternative route. This road is not suitable for heavy vehicles. These conditions will remain in place until further notice.

Gillieston Heights

Emergency roadwork

Affected street: Cessnock Rd near Saddlers Drive

Alert created at 5.50pm, May 13. Last updated at 4.09am, May 14.

Advice: Exercise caution. Reduce your speed.

Somersby

Hazard (Fallen tree)

Affected street: M1 Pacific Motorway near Peats Ridge Road off-ramp

Alert created at 1am, May 14. Last updated at 3.39am, May 14.

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution.

Ferodale

Crash (Van)

Affected street: Pacific Hwy near Medowie Rd

Alert created at 4.35pm, May 13. Last updated at 5.36pm, May 13.

Advice: Exercise caution. Reduce your speed.

Dural

Breakdown (Truck)

Affected street: New Line Road near Sebastian Drive

Alert created at 4.48pm, May 13. Last updated at 5.36pm, May 13.

Advice: Exercise caution. Reduce your speed.

Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Swansea

Scheduled roadwork (Bridge work)

Affected street: Pacific Highway near Swansea Bridge

Alert created at 2.04pm, October 18. Last updated at 12.11pm, May 14.

Ends: 6am, May 22

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists.

Warnervale

Scheduled roadwork (Gantry lift for the Tuggerah to Doyalson upgrade)

Affected street: M1 Pacific Motorway near Sparks Rd

Alert created at 2.15pm, May 6. Last updated at 7.30am, May 14.

Ends: 7.30am, May 14

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. One ofTwo lanes will be closed in both directions. Northbound motorists are advised to expect intermittent closures of up to 10 mins.

Bulga

Scheduled roadwork (Bridge work)

Affected street: Putty Rd near Bulga Bridge

Alert created at 4.38pm, May 8. Last updated at 4.38pm, May 8.

Ends: 8pm, July 30

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. Temporary lane closures will be in place during work hours; traffic controllers are on site to direct motorists. Work may also take place occasionally on Saturdays, between 8am and 1pm.

Rutherford

Scheduled roadwork (Resurfacing)

Affected street: New England Highway near Racecourse Road

Alert created at 7.09pm, April 1. Last updated at 3.30pm, May 7.

Ends: 7am, February 27

Advice: Exercise caution. Check signage. The right turn out of Primewest Rutherford has been permanently removed and parking restrictions are in place along the service road. Traffic control will help motorists move through the construction site.

Lisarow

Changed traffic conditions (Road/lane widening)

Affected street: Pacific Highway near Railway Crescent

Alert created at 2.47pm, August 15. Last updated at 3.21pm, May 7.

Ends: 1am, August 31

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution. Changed traffic conditions at Railway Cr continue as part of duplication work on the Pacific Hwy upgrade between Ourimbah and Lisarow. There is now no right turn onto Pacific Hwy from Railway Cr on weekdays between 7am and 5pm. Motorists wanting to travel south on the highway from Railway Cr are able to turn around at the Walmsley turn around bay on Pacific Hwy. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place on Railway Cr until 19 May. Dora St will also be closed at Railway Cr for aroundTwo years.

Eleebana

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Bareki Road (Macquarie Dr) near Harkins Street

Alert created at 3.12am, May 1. Last updated at 3.12am, May 1.

Ends: 6am, May 29

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Some work will also be carried out between 7pm and 5am from Sunday to Thursday to minimise impacts to traffic. The work will take place intermittently over a four week period and is expected to be completed in about 10 shifts, weather permitting. Traffic control will be in place during the work.

New Lambton

Scheduled roadwork (Intersection upgrade)

Affected street: Bridges Road near St James Rd

Alert created at 8.29pm, November 7. Last updated at 3.10am, April 17.

Ends: 6am, June 6

Advice: Allow extra travel time. Check signage; Exercise caution. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists.

Morpeth

Scheduled roadwork (Bridge work)

Affected street: Phoenix Park Rd near Morpeth Bridge

Alert created at 10.02am, March 30. Last updated at 9.36am, April 13.

Ends: 12am, January 15

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists.

Mayfield East

Scheduled roadwork (Bridge work)

Affected street: Industrial Drive near Selwyn Street Bridge

Alert created at 11.51am, April 9. Last updated at 11.51am, April 9.

Ends: 6am, May 22

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Lane closures are expected during work hours and traffic controls will be in place.

Denman

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Denman Rd near 4km north of Denman

Alert created at 10.58am, February 27. Last updated at 8.40pm, March 30.

Ends: 2pm, August 15

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage. Work is taking place over 3km. Motorists are advised to allow around 10 minutes extra travel time. OSOM parking bays available on both ends of the roadwork (call up on CH20) Oversize loads wider than 4m must contact Site Supervisor on 0413 388 683

Speers Point

Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)

Affected street: The Esplanade near Ryan St

Alert created at 12.55pm, March 19. Last updated at 12.55pm, March 19.

Ends: 1am, June 22

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists.

Ravensworth

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: New England Highway near south of Hebden Road

Alert created at 11am, February 17. Last updated at 11am, February 17.

Ends: 6pm, May 22

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution; Check signage. Lane closures are expected during work hours and traffic controls will be in place.

Salt Ash

Scheduled roadwork (Road/lane widening)

Affected street: Nelson Bay Road near Lemon Tree Passage Road

Alert created at 9.25pm, January 24. Last updated at 9.25pm, January 24.

Ends: 1am, May 29

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution; Allow extra travel time. Work may also be carried out during the day on occasions between 6am and 6pm from Monday to Friday and between 7am and 2pm on Saturday. Work will include lengthening the two lane approach to the roundabout on Lemon Tree Passage Road and providing an additional westbound lane on Nelson Bay Road on approach to the roundabout.

Erina

Scheduled roadwork (Upgrade)

Affected street: Carlton Road near Central Coast Highway

Alert created at 3.05pm, November 25. Last updated at 3.52pm, November 25.

Ends: 1am, October 2

Advice: Check signage. Use an alternative route; Allow extra travel time. There is no access from Central Coast Hwy into Carlton Rd northbound.

Jerrys Plains

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Golden Highway near Ogilvies Hill and Winery Hill

Alert created at 2.57pm, March 13. Last updated at 2.26pm, October 22.

Ends: 12am, December 12

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution; Allow extra travel time. Upgrades will be made to a two-kilometre section of highway near Ogilvies Hill and a four-kilometre section between Bowmans Crossing and Saddlers Creek at Winery Hill, providing overtaking opportunities in both directions as well as five-metre clear zones and greater freight access. Oversize and/or overmass (OSOM) vehicles greater than 4.5m wide are required to stop at the designated stopping bays located on either side of each worksite and follow the signage prior to travelling through the work zone. In addition, vehicles greater than 4.6m wide may not be physically able to travel through the work zone without assistance and must contact 0447 696 628 at least five days before travel.

