Check out the latest on North Shore roads

LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the North Shore region:

Traffic incidents since midnight: 2

Roadworks to avoid: 4

New roadworks this week: 2

Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:

0

Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Cowan

Breakdown (Car)

Affected street: M1 Pacific Motorway near Pie in the Sky

Alert created at 7.11am, April 10. Last updated at 7.27am, April 10.

Advice: Exercise caution.

Hornsby Heights

Crash (Car)

Affected street: Galston Road near Ryan Avenue

Alert created at 12.37am, April 10. Last updated at 4.51am, April 10.

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution.

Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

North Sydney

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Warringah Freeway/Bradfield Hwy on Sydney Harbour Bridge near Mount Street

Alert created at 5.58pm, April 9. Last updated at 5.58pm, April 9.

Ends: 6am, April 17

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Allow extra travel time. LanesFive andSix southbound will be closed for core sampling/tunnel design work. LaneSeven andEight will be maintained with speed reduction to 40 km/h.

Wahroonga

Scheduled roadwork (NorthConnex)

Affected street: M1 Pacific Motorway near Pacific Highway

Alert created at 4.38pm, April 6. Last updated at 4.38pm, April 6.

Ends: 5.30am, May 1

Advice: Check signage. Allow extra travel time; Use an alternative route. Also only one lane will be available for motorists northbound on the M1 Pacific Mwy between the Pacific Hwy and approximately 350m north of Edgeworth David Ave.

Wahroonga

Scheduled roadwork (NorthConnex)

Affected street: M1 Pacific Motorway near Pacific Highway

Alert created at 10.19am, March 6. Last updated at 9.48pm, April 2.

Ends: 6am, April 21

Advice: Exercise caution. Check signage.

Berowra

Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)

Affected street: Pacific Hwy on-ramp and off ramp near Windybanks interchange

Alert created at 2.11am, October 26. Last updated at 5.57pm, January 24.

Ends: 6am, May 29

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Allow extra travel time. Day work may also be carried out between 7am and 5pm on weekdays.

