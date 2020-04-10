Check out the latest on North Shore roads
LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the North Shore region:
Traffic incidents since midnight: 2
Roadworks to avoid: 4
New roadworks this week: 2
Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:
0
Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):
Cowan
Breakdown (Car)
Affected street: M1 Pacific Motorway near Pie in the Sky
Alert created at 7.11am, April 10. Last updated at 7.27am, April 10.
Advice: Exercise caution.
Hornsby Heights
Crash (Car)
Affected street: Galston Road near Ryan Avenue
Alert created at 12.37am, April 10. Last updated at 4.51am, April 10.
Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution.
Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):
North Sydney
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Warringah Freeway/Bradfield Hwy on Sydney Harbour Bridge near Mount Street
Alert created at 5.58pm, April 9. Last updated at 5.58pm, April 9.
Ends: 6am, April 17
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Allow extra travel time. LanesFive andSix southbound will be closed for core sampling/tunnel design work. LaneSeven andEight will be maintained with speed reduction to 40 km/h.
Wahroonga
Scheduled roadwork (NorthConnex)
Affected street: M1 Pacific Motorway near Pacific Highway
Alert created at 4.38pm, April 6. Last updated at 4.38pm, April 6.
Ends: 5.30am, May 1
Advice: Check signage. Allow extra travel time; Use an alternative route. Also only one lane will be available for motorists northbound on the M1 Pacific Mwy between the Pacific Hwy and approximately 350m north of Edgeworth David Ave.
Wahroonga
Scheduled roadwork (NorthConnex)
Affected street: M1 Pacific Motorway near Pacific Highway
Alert created at 10.19am, March 6. Last updated at 9.48pm, April 2.
Ends: 6am, April 21
Advice: Exercise caution. Check signage.
Berowra
Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)
Affected street: Pacific Hwy on-ramp and off ramp near Windybanks interchange
Alert created at 2.11am, October 26. Last updated at 5.57pm, January 24.
Ends: 6am, May 29
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Allow extra travel time. Day work may also be carried out between 7am and 5pm on weekdays.
