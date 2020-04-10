Check out the latest on Parramatta roads

LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Parramatta region:

Traffic incidents since midnight: 0

Roadworks to avoid: 9

New roadworks this week: 1

Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:

0

Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

There were no incidents reported this morning.

Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

North Parramatta

Scheduled roadwork (Parramatta Light Rail)

Affected street: Church Street near Factory Street

Alert created at 6.02pm, January 14. Last updated at 4.27pm, April 8.

Ends: 12.30am, April 27

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution. The southbound bus lane is now closed between By St and Dunlop St. Between 10am and 3pm Tuesday 14 April,Two ofThree northbound lanes will be closed in preparation for the northbound bus lane to close.

North Parramatta

Scheduled roadwork (Parramatta Light Rail)

Affected street: O’Connell Street near Albert St

Alert created at 12.08pm, August 15. Last updated at 10.56am, April 8.

Ends: 6am, May 26

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time. Barney St will be also closed between Church St and O’Connell St during this time. Local and emergency services access will be maintained.

Parramatta

Scheduled roadwork (Parramatta Light rail project)

Affected street: Phillip Street near Church Street

Alert created at 10.19pm, April 7. Last updated at 10.19pm, April 7.

Ends: 1am, April 27

Advice: Avoid the area. Use an alternative route. The intersection of Phillip St and Church St will be closed continuously from 8pm ThursdayNine April to 5am Monday 27 April 2020. – Phillip St will be closed in both direction between Marsden St and Smith St. – Local and emergency services access will be maintained on Phillip St, however, no vehicles will be able to pass through the intersection of Phillip and Church streets. – Motorists are encouraged to use George St to travel east and west across Parramatta during this time. – Motorists can use O’Connell, Marsden or Smith streets to travel north and south across Parramatta during this time.

Carlingford

Scheduled roadwork (NorthConnex)

Affected street: M2 Motorway westbound on-ramp near Pennant Hills Road

Alert created at 4.08pm, April 2. Last updated at 4.41pm, April 6.

Ends: 6am, April 17

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Use diversions; Allow extra travel time. Only the on-ramp is closing, the motorway will remain open.

Dundas

Scheduled roadwork (Intersection upgrade)

Affected street: Kissing Point Road near Stewart St

Alert created at 4.22pm, February 19. Last updated at 11am, April 2.

Ends: 6am, April 29

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution. Traffic lights at the intersection will be flashing and alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Greystanes

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Greystanes Rd near Whalans Road

Alert created at 11.20pm, March 31. Last updated at 11.20pm, March 31.

Ends: 6am, May 8

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution; Allow extra travel time. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place.

Guildford

Scheduled roadwork (Asphalting)

Affected street: Woodville Road near Rawson Road

Alert created at 4.26pm, March 30. Last updated at 4.26pm, March 30.

Ends: 6am, April 20

Advice: Exercise caution. Reduce your speed; Check signage. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place to allow motorists to pass in both directions.

Granville

Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)

Affected street: M4 Mwy eastbound off-ramp near James Ruse Drive

Alert created at 3.24am, November 6. Last updated at 11.33am, March 23.

Ends: 5am, April 15

Advice: Use an alternative route. Allow extra travel time. Only the off-ramp is closing, the motorway will remain open.

Parramatta

Changed traffic conditions (Parramatta Light Rail)

Affected street: Church Street near Macquarie Street

Alert created at 1.41am, September 26. Last updated at 7.52pm, March 19.

Ends: 1am, August 1

Advice: Avoid the area. Use an alternative route.

