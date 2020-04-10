Check out the latest on Penrith roads

LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Penrith region:

Traffic incidents since midnight: 1

Roadworks to avoid: 21

New roadworks this week: 8

Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:

0

Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Warrimoo

Crash (Car)

Affected street: Great Western Highway near The Boulevarde

Alert created at 4.45am, April 10. Last updated at 7.10am, April 10.

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. Intermittent closures for vehicle recovery.

Richmond

Crash (3 vehicles)

Affected street: Lennox Street near East Market Street

Alert created at 7.51pm, April 9. Last updated at 8.36pm, April 9.

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution.

South Penrith

Changed traffic conditions (Traffic switch)

Affected street: Castlereagh Street/Mulgoa Road near High Street

Alert created at 3.46pm, April 7. Last updated at 12.34pm, April 8.

Advice: Exercise caution. Check signage. The following traffic changes have been implemented at Castlereagh Rd and High St, Penrith: -Lateral shift to the west on Castlereagh Rd at High St -Lateral shift to the south on High St -Removal of bus priority lane on High St on eastbound approach to Castlereagh Rd -The existing “Keep Clear” line marking and traffic signal posts on High St outside the old Ambulance station will be removed. -Eastbound on High St will be reduced to a single lane from the intersection of Castlereagh Rd/High St. -Lane width reductions on Castlereagh Rd between High St and Jane St.

Luddenham

Changed traffic conditions (Traffic switch to new roundabout)

Affected street: The Northern Road near Gates Road

Alert created at 7.40pm, January 23. Last updated at 1.54pm, February 26.

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution. All traffic has been switched to the new roundabout. The intersection of Gates Rd and The Northern Rd will remain closed for the duration of the project.

Luddenham

Changed traffic conditions (Traffic Switch)

Affected street: Elizabeth Drive near The Northern Rd

Alert created at 8.33am, December 20. Last updated at 2.45pm, February 3.

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution; Check signage. Elizabeth Dr, east of The Northern Rd, has laterally shifted to a newly constructed roadway. Changes:- Lane width reduction from 3.5m to 3.2m Shoulder reduction from 2m to 0.6m Cyclists will be detoured onto a new cycleway.

Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Windsor

Changed traffic conditions

Affected street: Wilberforce Road near Bridge Street

Alert created at 3.19pm, August 1. Last updated at 1am, April 10.

Ends: 1am, April 10

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. A traffic switch has been implemented and concrete barriers are in place.

Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 3)

Affected street: The Northern Road near Maxwell Street

Alert created at 8.11pm, April 9. Last updated at 8.11pm, April 9.

Ends: 6am, May 1

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution.

Luddenham

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 4)

Affected street: The Northern Road near Eaton Road

Alert created at 8.03pm, April 9. Last updated at 8.03pm, April 9.

Ends: 6am, April 24

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. The Northern Road between Eaton Road (northern end) and Dwyer Road will be switched onto the newly constructed Northern Road ultimate alignment between Luddenham and Badgerys Creek.

South Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 3)

Affected street: M4 Motorway eastbound off-ramp near The Northern Road

Alert created at 7.39pm, April 9. Last updated at 7.46pm, April 9.

Ends: 6am, April 27

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time.

South Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 3)

Affected street: The Northern Road westbound on-ramp near M4 Motorway

Alert created at 7.26pm, April 9. Last updated at 7.44pm, April 9.

Ends: 6am, April 20

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time.

Luddenham

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 6)

Affected street: Adams Road near The Northern Road

Alert created at 6.12pm, April 9. Last updated at 6.30pm, April 9.

Ends: 12am, August 20

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time. Adams Rd will close from 10am Friday 17 April until 19 August. Local access for residents will be via The Northern Rd. Local access to the Social Club will be via Elizabeth Dr.

South Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 3)

Affected street: M4 Mwy near Mulgoa Road

Alert created at 5.48pm, April 9. Last updated at 5.48pm, April 9.

Ends: 6am, April 20

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. LaneOne eastbound will be closed from 8pm Friday 17 April to 5am Monday 20 April.

South Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road stage 3)

Affected street: M4 Mwy near Kingswood Road overpass

Alert created at 5.44pm, April 9. Last updated at 5.44pm, April 9.

Ends: 6am, April 27

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. LaneOne westbound will be closed from 8pm Friday 24 April to 5am Monday 27 April.

Orchard Hills

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road upgrade)

Affected street: Frogmore Rd near The Northern Rd

Alert created at 1.15am, September 19. Last updated at 5.32pm, April 9.

Ends: 6am, May 25

Advice: Allow extra travel time. Use diversions. This closure will be in place from 7pm Monday 13 April to 5am Monday 25 May.

Claremont Meadows

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: M4 Motorway near Kent Road

Alert created at 11.15am, April 9. Last updated at 11.15am, April 9.

Ends: 8am, April 19

Advice: Check signage. Use an alternative route.Two ofThree lanes will be closed.

North Richmond

Scheduled roadwork (Resurfacing)

Affected street: Bells Line of Road near Charles Street

Alert created at 7.12pm, March 30. Last updated at 7.27am, April 9.

Ends: 6am, April 17

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Orchard Hills

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road upgrade)

Affected street: Wentworth Road near The Northern Road

Alert created at 3.38pm, January 8. Last updated at 7.44pm, April 7.

Ends: 1am, April 30

Advice: Allow extra travel time. Use diversions.

Orchard Hills

Scheduled roadwork (The Northern Road upgrade)

Affected street: Glenmore Parkway near Glengarry Drive

Alert created at 12.54pm, April 1. Last updated at 7.42pm, April 7.

Ends: 1am, April 30

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time.

Orchard Hills

Scheduled roadwork (M4 Smart Motorway project)

Affected street: M4 Motorway near Mamre Road

Alert created at 4.31pm, March 3. Last updated at 2.33pm, April 7.

Ends: 5am, April 21

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time. Lane closures will commence from 9pm each night, prior to the full closure being implemented. Additionally these works will continue on Tues 21/4 and Wed 22/4 if they cannot be completed on Mon 20/4.

Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (Intersection upgrade)

Affected street: Derby Street near Parker St

Alert created at 5.45pm, April 3. Last updated at 5.45pm, April 3.

Ends: 6am, April 23

Advice: Exercise caution. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. Parker St will also be reduced toOne lane with the traffic signals at the intersection of Derby St/Parker St set to flashing yellow. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists.

North Richmond

Scheduled roadwork (Resurfacing)

Affected street: Bells Line of Road near Terrace Road/Grose Vale Road

Alert created at 11.10am, September 4. Last updated at 3.30pm, April 2.

Ends: 6am, May 15

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Blackheath

Scheduled roadwork (Tree trimming)

Affected street: Great Western Highway near Ridgewell Rd

Alert created at 2.59pm, March 30. Last updated at 2.59pm, March 30.

Ends: 6am, May 1

Advice: Exercise caution. Check signage; Reduce your speed. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place to allow motorists to pass in one direction at a time.

Orchard Hills

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Castle Road near The Northern Road

Alert created at 7.50pm, February 7. Last updated at 7.08am, March 14.

Ends: 12.30am, April 24

Advice: Use an alternative route. Allow extra travel time. Access to Flower Power will be maintained via The Northern Rd.

Winmalee

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Hawkesbury Rd near Reid Rd

Alert created at 4.43am, March 8. Last updated at 4.43am, March 8.

Ends: 4pm, May 5

Advice: Check signage. Exercise caution; Allow extra travel time. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place during pole replacement and tree-trimming work. Days of work are: Thursday March 12 and 19 Friday AprilThree Thursday April 23 and 30 Tuesday MayFive

South Penrith

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: The Northern Road near Jamison Road

Alert created at 3.36pm, January 16. Last updated at 10.06am, January 25.

Ends: 1am, June 30

Advice: Exercise caution. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. A single lane is available for motorists to travel in each direction. Smith St to the east of the Northern Rd will be left turn in and left turn out only. Local access will be via Jamison Rd. Smith Street to the west of The Northern Rd will be left turn in and left turn out only. Local access will be via Jamison Rd and Fragar St.

Penrith

Scheduled roadwork (Upgrade)

Affected street: Castlereagh Road/Mulgoa Rd near Jane St

Alert created at 12.32pm, January 16. Last updated at 8.08am, January 17.

Ends: 5am, December 31

Advice: Exercise caution. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions, contra flow traffic conditions and standard lane merges will be in place at various times. Traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists.

