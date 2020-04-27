Check out the latest on Rouse Hill roads
Traffic incidents since midnight: 4
Roadworks to avoid: 1
New roadworks this week: 0
Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:
0
Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):
Rooty Hill
Breakdown (Car)
Affected street: Francis Road near Rooty Hill Road South
Alert created at 6.53pm, April 27. Last updated at 7.05pm, April 27.
Advice: Exercise caution.
Seven Hills
Crash (Truck, Car)
Affected street: Abbott Road near Old Windsor Road
Alert created at 3.22pm, April 27. Last updated at 3.40pm, April 27.
Advice: Exercise caution.
Riverstone
Changed traffic conditions (Medical Emergency)
Affected street: Garfield Road East near Hamilton Street
Alert created at 2.45pm, April 27. Last updated at 3pm, April 27.
Advice: Avoid the area. Expect delays.
Eastern Creek
Crash (Truck, Car)
Affected street: Great Western Highway near M7 Motorway
Alert created at 11.38am, April 27. Last updated at 12.21pm, April 27.
Advice: Exercise caution.
Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):
Seven Hills
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Seven Hills Rd near Abbott Rd
Alert created at 10.54am, April 17. Last updated at 10.54am, April 17.
Ends: 6am, May 1
Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. Alternating traffic conditions in place. The traffic signals at this intersection will be blacked out.
