Check out the latest on Rouse Hill roads

Posted on by

LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Rouse Hill region:

Traffic incidents since midnight: 4

Roadworks to avoid: 1

New roadworks this week: 0

Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:

0

Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Rooty Hill

Breakdown (Car)

Affected street: Francis Road near Rooty Hill Road South

Alert created at 6.53pm, April 27. Last updated at 7.05pm, April 27.

Advice: Exercise caution.

Seven Hills

Crash (Truck, Car)

Affected street: Abbott Road near Old Windsor Road

Alert created at 3.22pm, April 27. Last updated at 3.40pm, April 27.

Advice: Exercise caution.

Riverstone

Changed traffic conditions (Medical Emergency)

Affected street: Garfield Road East near Hamilton Street

Alert created at 2.45pm, April 27. Last updated at 3pm, April 27.

Advice: Avoid the area. Expect delays.

Eastern Creek

Crash (Truck, Car)

Affected street: Great Western Highway near M7 Motorway

Alert created at 11.38am, April 27. Last updated at 12.21pm, April 27.

Advice: Exercise caution.

Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Seven Hills

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Seven Hills Rd near Abbott Rd

Alert created at 10.54am, April 17. Last updated at 10.54am, April 17.

Ends: 6am, May 1

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. Alternating traffic conditions in place. The traffic signals at this intersection will be blacked out.

Today’s hyperlocal stories are available here.

Source link

Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool