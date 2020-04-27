Check out the latest on Rouse Hill roads

LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Rouse Hill region:

Traffic incidents since midnight: 4

Roadworks to avoid: 1

New roadworks this week: 0

Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:

0

Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Rooty Hill

Breakdown (Car)

Affected street: Francis Road near Rooty Hill Road South

Alert created at 6.53pm, April 27. Last updated at 7.05pm, April 27.

Advice: Exercise caution.

Seven Hills

Crash (Truck, Car)

Affected street: Abbott Road near Old Windsor Road

Alert created at 3.22pm, April 27. Last updated at 3.40pm, April 27.

Advice: Exercise caution.

Riverstone

Changed traffic conditions (Medical Emergency)

Affected street: Garfield Road East near Hamilton Street

Alert created at 2.45pm, April 27. Last updated at 3pm, April 27.

Advice: Avoid the area. Expect delays.

Eastern Creek

Crash (Truck, Car)

Affected street: Great Western Highway near M7 Motorway

Alert created at 11.38am, April 27. Last updated at 12.21pm, April 27.

Advice: Exercise caution.

Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Seven Hills

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Seven Hills Rd near Abbott Rd

Alert created at 10.54am, April 17. Last updated at 10.54am, April 17.

Ends: 6am, May 1

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. Alternating traffic conditions in place. The traffic signals at this intersection will be blacked out.

Today’s hyperlocal stories are available here.