Check out the latest on The Hills Shire roads

LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the The Hills Shire region:

Traffic incidents since midnight: 1

Roadworks to avoid: 8

New roadworks this week: 3

Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:

0

Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Holroyd

Breakdown (Car)

Affected street: M4 Motorway near Church Street

Alert created at 2.29am, May 23. Last updated at 4am, May 23.

Advice: Exercise caution.

Lidcombe

Breakdown (Truck)

Affected street: Olympic Drive near Church Street

Alert created at 5.10pm, May 22. Last updated at 6.28pm, May 22.

Advice: Allow extra travel time.

Lidcombe

Crash (2 cars)

Affected street: Olympic Drive near Ann Street

Alert created at 6.05pm, May 22. Last updated at 6.28pm, May 22.

Advice: Allow extra travel time.

Parramatta

Crash (Bus, Car)

Affected street: Church Street near Great Western Highway

Alert created at 5.13pm, May 22. Last updated at 5.18pm, May 22.

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution.

North Parramatta

Crash (Car)

Affected street: Church Street near Barney Street

Alert created at 4.23pm, May 22. Last updated at 5.12pm, May 22.

Advice: Allow extra travel time.

Northmead

Crash (Multiple vehicles)

Affected street: James Ruse Drive near Windsor Road

Alert created at 9.34am, May 22. Last updated at 11.22am, May 22.

Advice: Exercise caution. Expect delays.

Northmead

Traffic lights flashing yellow

Affected street: Windsor Rd near Churchill Dr

Alert created at 8.53am, May 22. Last updated at 9.07am, May 22.

Advice: Exercise caution. Reduce your speed.

North Parramatta

Traffic lights flashing yellow

Affected street: Church St near Barney St

Alert created at 5.36am, May 22. Last updated at 6.11am, May 22.

Advice: Exercise caution.

Greystanes

Changed traffic conditions (M4 Smart Motorway project)

Affected street: M4 westbound on-ramp near Cumberland Highway

Alert created at 5.58am, May 20. Last updated at 5.59am, May 20.

Advice: Ramp signals are quick-changing lights on motorway entry ramps that manage the flow of vehicles. The ramp metering signals at the Reservoir Rd westbound on-ramp to the M4 will be testing from MondayOne June through to Tuesday 30 June during afternoon/evening peak (3pm-7pm). Motorists are advised to obey traffic signal operations.

Parramatta

Changed traffic conditions (Parramatta Light Rail Project)

Affected street: Harris St near George Street

Alert created at 3.59pm, April 21. Last updated at 1.29pm, May 7.

Advice: Exercise caution. Check signage.

Parramatta

Changed traffic conditions (Parramatta Light Rail)

Affected street: Macquarie Street near Harris Street

Alert created at 1.22am, April 30. Last updated at 11.30am, April 30.

Advice: Check signage. Use an alternative route; Allow extra travel time. There will be changed traffic conditions in place from 8pm on May 1: Macquarie St will be reduced to one westbound lane between Harris and Marsden streets to facilitate construction and utility works. There will be no right turn from Charles St southbound into Macquarie St westbound. There will be no right turn from Macquarie St into Horwood Pl. Entry to Horwood Pl will only be available from George St. The right turn movement from Horwood Pl onto Macquarie St westbound will be maintained. Motorists are encouraged to use George St to travel west across Parramatta.

Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Ermington

Scheduled roadwork (Intersection upgrade)

Affected street: Victoria Road near Trumper Street

Alert created at 3.07pm, May 22. Last updated at 3.07pm, May 22.

Ends: 6am, June 1

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution. Traffic lights at the intersection will be blacked out and alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Wentworthville

Scheduled roadwork (M4 Smart Motorway project)

Affected street: M4 Motorway westbound on-ramp near Cumberland Highway

Alert created at 3.21am, September 25. Last updated at 10.43am, May 22.

Ends: 6am, May 29

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time. Only the on-ramp is closing, the motorway will remain open.

Greystanes

Scheduled roadwork (Resurfacing)

Affected street: Cumberland Highway near Paton Street

Alert created at 6pm, April 30. Last updated at 6am, May 22.

Ends: 6am, May 22

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution; Check signage. Contra flow traffic conditions will be in place.

Parramatta

Scheduled roadwork (Parramatta Light Rail)

Affected street: O’Connell Street near Barney Street

Alert created at 8.21pm, March 19. Last updated at 10.15pm, May 21.

Ends: 12.30am, May 26

Advice: Exercise caution. Check signage; Use an alternative route. – During this time Barney St will be closed in both directions between O’Connell St and Church St. – Two of three northbound and southbound lanes on Church St, between Factory St and North Rocks Rd will be closed. Then from 6am Monday 25 May 2020: – O’Connell St will include two general traffic lanes in each direction between Barney and Albert streets. – The northbound lanes on O’Connell St between Albert and Board streets will also reopen at this time. – An additional left turn lane from Barney St eastbound onto Church St northbound will be available. – An additional right turn lane from Church St southbound onto Barney St westbound will be available.

Granville

Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)

Affected street: M4 Motorway eastbound on-ramp near James Ruse Drive

Alert created at 6.10pm, February 6. Last updated at 2.39pm, May 21.

Ends: 5.30am, May 25

Advice: Allow extra travel time. Use diversions. Only the on-ramp is closing, not the motorway.

Rydalmere

Scheduled roadwork (Asphalting)

Affected street: Victoria Rd near Pine Lane

Alert created at 2.18am, May 21. Last updated at 2.18am, May 21.

Ends: 6am, June 9

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. Contra flow traffic control will be in place to allow motorists to pass in both directions.

North Parramatta

Scheduled roadwork (Parramatta Light Rail)

Affected street: O’Connell Street near Albert St

Alert created at 9.17am, May 19. Last updated at 9.17am, May 19.

Ends: 6am, May 25

Advice: Use diversions. Allow extra travel time. Barney St will be also closed between Church St and O’Connell St during this time. Local and emergency services access will be maintained.

Parramatta

Changed traffic conditions (Parramatta Light Rail)

Affected street: Church Street near Macquarie Street

Alert created at 1.41am, September 26. Last updated at 7.52pm, March 19.

Ends: 1am, August 1

Advice: Avoid the area. Use an alternative route.

Today’s hyperlocal stories are available here.