Check out the latest on The Northern District roads

LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the The Northern District region:

Traffic incidents since midnight: 0

Roadworks to avoid: 2

New roadworks this week: 0

Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:

0

Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

There were no incidents reported this morning.

Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Macquarie Park

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: M2 Motorway westbound and eastbound on-ramp near Lane Cove Rd

Alert created at 4.25pm, April 27. Last updated at 4.30pm, April 27.

Ends: 6am, May 15

Advice: Check signage. Allow extra travel time; Use diversions. Only the M2 Mwy westbound on-ramp and the eastbound on-ramp will both be closed for southbound traffic on Lane Cove Rd.

Cheltenham

Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)

Affected street: M2 Motorway eastbound on-ramp near Beecroft Rd

Alert created at 1.07am, April 25. Last updated at 1.11am, April 25.

Ends: 6am, May 22

Advice: Check signage. Use diversions; Allow extra travel time. Only the on-ramp is closing, the motorway will remain open.

