Check out the latest on The Northern District roads
LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the The Northern District region:
Traffic incidents since midnight: 0
Roadworks to avoid: 2
New roadworks this week: 0
Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:
0
Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):
There were no incidents reported this morning.
Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):
Macquarie Park
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: M2 Motorway westbound and eastbound on-ramp near Lane Cove Rd
Alert created at 4.25pm, April 27. Last updated at 4.30pm, April 27.
Ends: 6am, May 15
Advice: Check signage. Allow extra travel time; Use diversions. Only the M2 Mwy westbound on-ramp and the eastbound on-ramp will both be closed for southbound traffic on Lane Cove Rd.
Cheltenham
Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)
Affected street: M2 Motorway eastbound on-ramp near Beecroft Rd
Alert created at 1.07am, April 25. Last updated at 1.11am, April 25.
Ends: 6am, May 22
Advice: Check signage. Use diversions; Allow extra travel time. Only the on-ramp is closing, the motorway will remain open.
