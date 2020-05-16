Check out the latest on Wagga Wagga roads
LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Wagga Wagga region:
Traffic incidents since midnight: 0
Roadworks to avoid: 18
New roadworks this week: 6
Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:
0
Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):
There were no incidents reported this morning.
Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):
Stockinbingal
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Burley Griffin Way near 6km west of Stockinbingal
Alert created at 11.46pm, May 14. Last updated at 11.46pm, May 14.
Ends: 12am, May 23
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.
South Gundagai
Scheduled roadwork (Bridge work)
Affected street: Gocup Road near Stony Creek Bridge near Edwardstown Rd
Alert created at 11.41pm, May 14. Last updated at 11.41pm, May 14.
Ends: 1am, May 22
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.
Batlow
Scheduled roadwork (Line marking)
Affected street: Batlow Road near Snowy Mountains Hwy
Alert created at 11.06pm, May 14. Last updated at 11.33pm, May 14.
Ends: 12.30am, May 24
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Allow extra travel time. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.
Gocup
Scheduled roadwork (Line marking)
Affected street: Gocup Road near 18km – 28km north of Tumut
Alert created at 11.32pm, May 14. Last updated at 11.32pm, May 14.
Ends: 12.30am, May 24
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Allow extra travel time; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.
Jingellic
Scheduled roadwork (Line marking)
Affected street: Jingellic Road near 7km north of Jingellic
Alert created at 11.28pm, May 14. Last updated at 11.28pm, May 14.
Ends: 12.30am, May 24
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Allow extra travel time; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.
Yoogali
Scheduled roadwork (Bridge work)
Affected street: Irrigation Way near Burley Griffin Way
Alert created at 10.23pm, May 14. Last updated at 10.23pm, May 14.
Ends: 12.30am, September 26
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Use diversions. Road closed for bridge works. Diversions in place. Motorists are advised to allow around 15 minutes extra travel time.
Leeton
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Irrigation Way near Leeton
Alert created at 8.52pm, May 7. Last updated at 10.29am, May 10.
Ends: 6pm, May 17
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow up to five minutes extra travel time.
Yenda
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Burley Griffin Way near Yenda
Alert created at 9.21pm, May 7. Last updated at 10.28am, May 10.
Ends: 6pm, May 17
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow up to five minutes extra travel time.
Leeton
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Wamoon Avenue near Dunn Avenue
Alert created at 9.42pm, May 7. Last updated at 9.42pm, May 7.
Ends: 6pm, May 29
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow up to five minutes extra travel time.
Rosewood
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Tumbarumba Road near Carabost Road
Alert created at 9.38pm, May 7. Last updated at 9.38pm, May 7.
Ends: 6pm, May 29
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow up to five minutes extra travel time.
Coolac
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Hume Highway near Coggins Road
Alert created at 12.23am, May 1. Last updated at 12.23am, May 1.
Ends: 1am, June 30
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Motorists are advised to allow up to five minutes extra travel time
Hillston
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Kidman Way near Haines Street
Alert created at 8.14pm, March 12. Last updated at 11.13pm, April 30.
Ends: 6pm, May 22
Advice: Use an alternative route. Allow extra travel time.
East Wagga Wagga
Scheduled roadwork (Eunony Bridge upgrade)
Affected street: Eunony Bridge Rd near Sturt Hwy
Alert created at 12.13pm, February 19. Last updated at 2.49pm, April 30.
Ends: 1am, August 1
Advice: Avoid the area. Use an alternative route. Local residents only will be permitted access.
Khancoban
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Alpine Way near 23km south of Khancoban
Alert created at 7.43pm, April 16. Last updated at 7.43pm, April 16.
Ends: 12.30am, June 1
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.
Junee
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Olympic Highway near Warrens Lane (approximately 19km north of Junee)
Alert created at 9.10pm, March 26. Last updated at 10.15am, April 13.
Ends: 1am, May 29
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place as required.
Griffith
Scheduled roadwork (Intersection upgrade)
Affected street: Kidman Way near Brown Road (Lavender Bend) 3.5km West of Griffith
Alert created at 7.34pm, November 28. Last updated at 12.11am, April 3.
Ends: 12.30am, June 6
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.
Khancoban
Scheduled roadwork (Slope stabilisation)
Affected street: Alpine Way near 7km south of Khancoban
Alert created at 7.56pm, March 26. Last updated at 12.05am, April 3.
Ends: 1am, May 31
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.
Talbingo
Scheduled roadwork (Bridge work)
Affected street: Snowy Mountains Highway near Jounama Creek
Alert created at 8.16pm, February 6. Last updated at 5.22am, March 20.
Ends: 8pm, July 1
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Motorists are advised to allow up to five minutes extra travel time.
