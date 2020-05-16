Check out the latest on Wagga Wagga roads

LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Wagga Wagga region:

Traffic incidents since midnight: 0

Roadworks to avoid: 18

New roadworks this week: 6

Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:

0

Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

There were no incidents reported this morning.

Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Stockinbingal

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Burley Griffin Way near 6km west of Stockinbingal

Alert created at 11.46pm, May 14. Last updated at 11.46pm, May 14.

Ends: 12am, May 23

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.

South Gundagai

Scheduled roadwork (Bridge work)

Affected street: Gocup Road near Stony Creek Bridge near Edwardstown Rd

Alert created at 11.41pm, May 14. Last updated at 11.41pm, May 14.

Ends: 1am, May 22

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.

Batlow

Scheduled roadwork (Line marking)

Affected street: Batlow Road near Snowy Mountains Hwy

Alert created at 11.06pm, May 14. Last updated at 11.33pm, May 14.

Ends: 12.30am, May 24

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Allow extra travel time. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.

Gocup

Scheduled roadwork (Line marking)

Affected street: Gocup Road near 18km – 28km north of Tumut

Alert created at 11.32pm, May 14. Last updated at 11.32pm, May 14.

Ends: 12.30am, May 24

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Allow extra travel time; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.

Jingellic

Scheduled roadwork (Line marking)

Affected street: Jingellic Road near 7km north of Jingellic

Alert created at 11.28pm, May 14. Last updated at 11.28pm, May 14.

Ends: 12.30am, May 24

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Allow extra travel time; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.

Yoogali

Scheduled roadwork (Bridge work)

Affected street: Irrigation Way near Burley Griffin Way

Alert created at 10.23pm, May 14. Last updated at 10.23pm, May 14.

Ends: 12.30am, September 26

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Use diversions. Road closed for bridge works. Diversions in place. Motorists are advised to allow around 15 minutes extra travel time.

Leeton

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Irrigation Way near Leeton

Alert created at 8.52pm, May 7. Last updated at 10.29am, May 10.

Ends: 6pm, May 17

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow up to five minutes extra travel time.

Yenda

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Burley Griffin Way near Yenda

Alert created at 9.21pm, May 7. Last updated at 10.28am, May 10.

Ends: 6pm, May 17

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow up to five minutes extra travel time.

Leeton

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Wamoon Avenue near Dunn Avenue

Alert created at 9.42pm, May 7. Last updated at 9.42pm, May 7.

Ends: 6pm, May 29

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow up to five minutes extra travel time.

Rosewood

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Tumbarumba Road near Carabost Road

Alert created at 9.38pm, May 7. Last updated at 9.38pm, May 7.

Ends: 6pm, May 29

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow up to five minutes extra travel time.

Coolac

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Hume Highway near Coggins Road

Alert created at 12.23am, May 1. Last updated at 12.23am, May 1.

Ends: 1am, June 30

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Motorists are advised to allow up to five minutes extra travel time

Hillston

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Kidman Way near Haines Street

Alert created at 8.14pm, March 12. Last updated at 11.13pm, April 30.

Ends: 6pm, May 22

Advice: Use an alternative route. Allow extra travel time.

East Wagga Wagga

Scheduled roadwork (Eunony Bridge upgrade)

Affected street: Eunony Bridge Rd near Sturt Hwy

Alert created at 12.13pm, February 19. Last updated at 2.49pm, April 30.

Ends: 1am, August 1

Advice: Avoid the area. Use an alternative route. Local residents only will be permitted access.

Khancoban

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Alpine Way near 23km south of Khancoban

Alert created at 7.43pm, April 16. Last updated at 7.43pm, April 16.

Ends: 12.30am, June 1

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.

Junee

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Olympic Highway near Warrens Lane (approximately 19km north of Junee)

Alert created at 9.10pm, March 26. Last updated at 10.15am, April 13.

Ends: 1am, May 29

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place as required.

Griffith

Scheduled roadwork (Intersection upgrade)

Affected street: Kidman Way near Brown Road (Lavender Bend) 3.5km West of Griffith

Alert created at 7.34pm, November 28. Last updated at 12.11am, April 3.

Ends: 12.30am, June 6

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.

Khancoban

Scheduled roadwork (Slope stabilisation)

Affected street: Alpine Way near 7km south of Khancoban

Alert created at 7.56pm, March 26. Last updated at 12.05am, April 3.

Ends: 1am, May 31

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.

Talbingo

Scheduled roadwork (Bridge work)

Affected street: Snowy Mountains Highway near Jounama Creek

Alert created at 8.16pm, February 6. Last updated at 5.22am, March 20.

Ends: 8pm, July 1

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Motorists are advised to allow up to five minutes extra travel time.

Today’s hyperlocal stories are available here.