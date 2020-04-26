Check out the latest on Wagga Wagga roads

LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Wagga Wagga region:

Traffic incidents since midnight: 1

Roadworks to avoid: 16

New roadworks this week: 3

Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:

0

Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Narrandera

Crash b(-Double)

Affected street: Newell Highway (5km south of Narrandera) near Reas Lane

Alert created at 8.05pm, April 26. Last updated at 9.09pm, April 26.

Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution.

Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Tumblong

Scheduled roadwork (Resurfacing)

Affected street: Hume Highway near Fullers Lane

Alert created at 2.22pm, April 26. Last updated at 2.22pm, April 26.

Ends: 6pm, June 8

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time. A standard lane merge with stop/slow traffic conditions will be in place.

Yarrangobilly

Scheduled roadwork (Intersection upgrade)

Affected street: Snowy Mountains Hwy near Tantangera Intersection

Alert created at 3.34am, March 1. Last updated at 4.32am, April 26.

Ends: 7pm, May 1

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. Lane closures will be in effect and traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.

Tumut

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Snowy Mountains Highway near Tumut Plains Road to Log Bridge Creek

Alert created at 8.29pm, April 16. Last updated at 4.14pm, April 24.

Ends: 12.30am, May 2

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place with portable traffic lights.

Leeton

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Wamoon Avenue near Palm Avenue

Alert created at 2.25pm, April 24. Last updated at 2.36pm, April 24.

Ends: 12.30am, May 16

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.

Old Junee

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Goldfields way near Old Junee Rd

Alert created at 9.34pm, April 16. Last updated at 1.59pm, April 24.

Ends: 12.30am, May 2

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Gobbagombalin

Scheduled roadwork (Bridge work)

Affected street: Olympic Highway near Gobba Bridge

Alert created at 1.03pm, April 24. Last updated at 1.33pm, April 24.

Ends: 12.30am, May 1

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.

Coolac

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Hume Highway near Four Mile Hill

Alert created at 9.26pm, April 9. Last updated at 8.16pm, April 16.

Ends: 12.30am, May 9

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. One lane closed 24/7. Vehicle width restriction of 4.2m. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.

Hillston

Scheduled roadwork (Bridge work)

Affected street: Mossgiel Road near

Alert created at 8.04pm, April 16. Last updated at 8.14pm, April 16.

Ends: 7pm, May 1

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. Motorists are advised to allow around 10 minutes extra travel time. Traffic controllers are on site to direct motorists.

Khancoban

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Alpine Way near 23km south of Khancoban

Alert created at 7.43pm, April 16. Last updated at 7.43pm, April 16.

Ends: 12.30am, June 1

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.

Junee

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Olympic Highway near Warrens Lane (approximately 19km north of Junee)

Alert created at 9.10pm, March 26. Last updated at 10.15am, April 13.

Ends: 1am, May 29

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place as required.

East Wagga Wagga

Scheduled roadwork (Eunony Bridge upgrade)

Affected street: Eunony Bridge Rd near Sturt Hwy

Alert created at 12.13pm, February 19. Last updated at 9.10am, April 13.

Ends: 1am, August 1

Advice: Avoid the area. Use an alternative route. Local residents only will be permitted access.

Hillston

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Kidman Way near Haines Street

Alert created at 8.14pm, March 12. Last updated at 12.12am, April 3.

Ends: 6pm, May 16

Advice: Use an alternative route. Allow extra travel time.

Griffith

Scheduled roadwork (Intersection upgrade)

Affected street: Kidman Way near Brown Road (Lavender Bend) 3.5km West of Griffith

Alert created at 7.34pm, November 28. Last updated at 12.11am, April 3.

Ends: 12.30am, June 6

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.

Khancoban

Scheduled roadwork (Slope stabilisation)

Affected street: Alpine Way near 7km south of Khancoban

Alert created at 7.56pm, March 26. Last updated at 12.05am, April 3.

Ends: 1am, May 31

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.

Bethungra

Scheduled roadwork

Affected street: Olympic Highway near Langwell Lane

Alert created at 8.58am, March 27. Last updated at 9.56pm, April 2.

Ends: 1am, June 29

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.

Talbingo

Scheduled roadwork (Bridge work)

Affected street: Snowy Mountains Highway near Jounama Creek

Alert created at 8.16pm, February 6. Last updated at 5.22am, March 20.

Ends: 8pm, July 1

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Motorists are advised to allow up to five minutes extra travel time.

