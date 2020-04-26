Check out the latest on Wagga Wagga roads
Traffic incidents since midnight: 1
Roadworks to avoid: 16
New roadworks this week: 3
Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:
0
Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):
Narrandera
Crash b(-Double)
Affected street: Newell Highway (5km south of Narrandera) near Reas Lane
Alert created at 8.05pm, April 26. Last updated at 9.09pm, April 26.
Advice: Reduce your speed. Exercise caution.
Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):
Tumblong
Scheduled roadwork (Resurfacing)
Affected street: Hume Highway near Fullers Lane
Alert created at 2.22pm, April 26. Last updated at 2.22pm, April 26.
Ends: 6pm, June 8
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time. A standard lane merge with stop/slow traffic conditions will be in place.
Yarrangobilly
Scheduled roadwork (Intersection upgrade)
Affected street: Snowy Mountains Hwy near Tantangera Intersection
Alert created at 3.34am, March 1. Last updated at 4.32am, April 26.
Ends: 7pm, May 1
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution; Check signage. Lane closures will be in effect and traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.
Tumut
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Snowy Mountains Highway near Tumut Plains Road to Log Bridge Creek
Alert created at 8.29pm, April 16. Last updated at 4.14pm, April 24.
Ends: 12.30am, May 2
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place with portable traffic lights.
Leeton
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Wamoon Avenue near Palm Avenue
Alert created at 2.25pm, April 24. Last updated at 2.36pm, April 24.
Ends: 12.30am, May 16
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.
Old Junee
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Goldfields way near Old Junee Rd
Alert created at 9.34pm, April 16. Last updated at 1.59pm, April 24.
Ends: 12.30am, May 2
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.
Gobbagombalin
Scheduled roadwork (Bridge work)
Affected street: Olympic Highway near Gobba Bridge
Alert created at 1.03pm, April 24. Last updated at 1.33pm, April 24.
Ends: 12.30am, May 1
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.
Coolac
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Hume Highway near Four Mile Hill
Alert created at 9.26pm, April 9. Last updated at 8.16pm, April 16.
Ends: 12.30am, May 9
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. One lane closed 24/7. Vehicle width restriction of 4.2m. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.
Hillston
Scheduled roadwork (Bridge work)
Affected street: Mossgiel Road near
Alert created at 8.04pm, April 16. Last updated at 8.14pm, April 16.
Ends: 7pm, May 1
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Allow extra travel time; Check signage. Motorists are advised to allow around 10 minutes extra travel time. Traffic controllers are on site to direct motorists.
Khancoban
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Alpine Way near 23km south of Khancoban
Alert created at 7.43pm, April 16. Last updated at 7.43pm, April 16.
Ends: 12.30am, June 1
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.
Junee
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Olympic Highway near Warrens Lane (approximately 19km north of Junee)
Alert created at 9.10pm, March 26. Last updated at 10.15am, April 13.
Ends: 1am, May 29
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place as required.
East Wagga Wagga
Scheduled roadwork (Eunony Bridge upgrade)
Affected street: Eunony Bridge Rd near Sturt Hwy
Alert created at 12.13pm, February 19. Last updated at 9.10am, April 13.
Ends: 1am, August 1
Advice: Avoid the area. Use an alternative route. Local residents only will be permitted access.
Hillston
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Kidman Way near Haines Street
Alert created at 8.14pm, March 12. Last updated at 12.12am, April 3.
Ends: 6pm, May 16
Advice: Use an alternative route. Allow extra travel time.
Griffith
Scheduled roadwork (Intersection upgrade)
Affected street: Kidman Way near Brown Road (Lavender Bend) 3.5km West of Griffith
Alert created at 7.34pm, November 28. Last updated at 12.11am, April 3.
Ends: 12.30am, June 6
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.
Khancoban
Scheduled roadwork (Slope stabilisation)
Affected street: Alpine Way near 7km south of Khancoban
Alert created at 7.56pm, March 26. Last updated at 12.05am, April 3.
Ends: 1am, May 31
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.
Bethungra
Scheduled roadwork
Affected street: Olympic Highway near Langwell Lane
Alert created at 8.58am, March 27. Last updated at 9.56pm, April 2.
Ends: 1am, June 29
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow around five minutes extra travel time.
Talbingo
Scheduled roadwork (Bridge work)
Affected street: Snowy Mountains Highway near Jounama Creek
Alert created at 8.16pm, February 6. Last updated at 5.22am, March 20.
Ends: 8pm, July 1
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Motorists are advised to allow up to five minutes extra travel time.
