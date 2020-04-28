Check out the latest on Wollongong roads
Traffic incidents since midnight: 0
Roadworks to avoid: 3
New roadworks this week: 1
Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:
0
Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):
There were no incidents reported this morning.
Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):
Yallah
Scheduled roadwork (Albion Park Rail bypass)
Affected street: M1 Princes Motorway near Yallah Bay Road
Alert created at 1.19pm, April 27. Last updated at 7.11am, April 28.
Ends: 8am, May 1
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.
Bulli
Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)
Affected street: Princes Highway (Bulli Pass) near M1 Princes Motorway
Alert created at 8pm, August 15. Last updated at 11.40am, April 27.
Ends: 4pm, May 28
Advice: Use an alternative route. Allow extra travel time; Check signage.
Yallah
Scheduled roadwork (Albion Park Rail Bypass)
Affected street: Yallah Rd near M1 Princes Mwy
Alert created at 5.40am, November 27. Last updated at 3.42pm, January 10.
Ends: 12am, December 30
Advice: Reduced speed limit. Lane closures and intermittent stop/slow traffic control will be in place to allow motorists to pass the work site/s. Construction is expected to be completed late 2022.
Today’s hyperlocal stories are available here.