Check out the latest on Wollongong roads

LATEST traffic alerts and road works for the Wollongong region:

Traffic incidents since midnight: 0

Roadworks to avoid: 3

New roadworks this week: 1

Roadworks projects to be completed in the next 30 days:

0

Traffic incidents by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

There were no incidents reported this morning.

Roadworks by suburb (most recently updated items are listed first):

Yallah

Scheduled roadwork (Albion Park Rail bypass)

Affected street: M1 Princes Motorway near Yallah Bay Road

Alert created at 1.19pm, April 27. Last updated at 7.11am, April 28.

Ends: 8am, May 1

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Check signage; Exercise caution. Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place.

Bulli

Scheduled roadwork (Maintenance)

Affected street: Princes Highway (Bulli Pass) near M1 Princes Motorway

Alert created at 8pm, August 15. Last updated at 11.40am, April 27.

Ends: 4pm, May 28

Advice: Use an alternative route. Allow extra travel time; Check signage.

Yallah

Scheduled roadwork (Albion Park Rail Bypass)

Affected street: Yallah Rd near M1 Princes Mwy

Alert created at 5.40am, November 27. Last updated at 3.42pm, January 10.

Ends: 12am, December 30

Advice: Reduced speed limit. Lane closures and intermittent stop/slow traffic control will be in place to allow motorists to pass the work site/s. Construction is expected to be completed late 2022.

Today’s hyperlocal stories are available here.