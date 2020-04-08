Check Out the Ultra-Luxurious Balconies of Your Favorite Bollywood Stars –
Super stars of Bollywood have a lavish lifestyle , so as their taste to have those lovely decors and classic ambiance of their homes. But have you ever imagined about the balconies they have ?
Today , we are going to make a tour of the balconies of some of the popular actors and how they maintain it.
Let’s have a look:
# 1 Akshay Kumar
The balcony of Khiladi Kumar as as green and lively as he himself. The beautiful hammocks does make the scene more comfy and relaxed . It’s a great view indeed.
# 2 Virat and Anushka
Virat and Anushka has a balcony with stunning look . It’s almost good for everything , including workout or having a great tea time . It has all .
# 3 Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff’s family home has a balcony big enough to hold an ornate garden party and still have room for him to workout. It has all the natural elements that can be a perfect one to relax and cherish great moments.It’s dotted with potted plants across the floor.
# 4 Saif Ali Khan and Kareena
Saif’s balcony is all surrounded with green plants and natural beauty . The little one is also seen learning some gardening skills from dad Saif.
# 5 Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s minimal balcony with pretty stunning look all around.
# 6 Vicky Kaushal
The balcony of star Vicky Kaushal apperently has an impressive home-gym setup .It has a great view .
# 7 Hrithik Roshan
One of the most impressive balcony is of the most impressive man in Bollywood industry .Hrithik’s balcony has it all , from the lovely decor to the greenery , it just looks stunning.
# 8 Shahid & Mira Kapoor
Another balcony with great space , is of actor Shahid Kapoor . He is seen relaxing and doing workout in his great space .
# 9 Katrina Kaif
katrina Kaif was recently seen with lights in a great ambiance of her balcony. Her balcony is simple yet classy.
