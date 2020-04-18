Check Out Unseen Kids of These Bollywood Stars Who Keeps Distance from ‘Paparazzi’

Celebrities never fail to steal the limelight, but what about their kids? While some of these star kids never fail to steal the limelight, there are other star kids who prefer to stay away from the paparazzi and hardly make public appearances.

Here are some lesser known star kids of our famous Bollywood celebs.

R. Madhavan

R. Madhavan and his wife Sarita has a son named Vedant Madhavan who is an athlete. He won a Silver medal for India at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championship 2019 in Thailand.

Javed Jaffrey

Javed Jaffrey has a daughter named Alaviaa Jaffrey and two sons named Mizaan Jaffrey and Abbas Jaffrey. Alaviaa has become the latest social media sensation but very few people know that she is actually Javed’s daughter.

Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi has two children, a son whose name is Zeke Warsi and a daughter named Zene Zoe Warsi.

Ayushmann Khurrana

The multi talented Ayushmann Khurrana is a father of two kids. His son’s name is Virajveer Khurrana and his daughter is Varushka Khurrana.

Bobby Deol







Bobby Deol is a father of two sons. The elder one is Aryaman Deol and younger one is Dharam Deol.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar has two daughters with ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani. His elder daughter is Shakya Akhtar and the younger one is Akira Akhtar. While Akira is seen with Farhan on various occasions or social media, Shakya is rarely spotted.

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla who is married to Jay Mehta is a mother of two kids. She has a daughter named Jhanvi Mehta who is currently studying in London and a son whose name is Arjun Mehta.

Mahima Chaudhry

Mahima Chaudhry is a mother to a daughter named Aryana Chaudhry. Mostly Mahima keeps her daughter away from paparazzi.

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan is a father of two sons. His elder son is Babil Khan and the younger son is Ayan Khan.

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal has two daughters with her ex wife. Her daughters are named Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal.

Ravi Kishan

Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan is a father to a daughter, Riva Kishan. Recently, she made her Bollywood debut with Sab Kushal Mangal alongside Padmini Kolhapure’s son, Priyaank Sharma.

Renuka Shahane

Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana are parents to a son named Shouryaman Rana. He recently attended the special screening of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and grabbed the attention of all.

Madhoo Shah

Roja actress Madhoo Shah, has two daughters, Ameya Shah (19) and Keia Shah (17). They are often spotted with their mother in parties and events.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon has two kids, Rasha Thadani and Ranbirvardhan Thadani. They are the young ambassadors of an NGO named In Defence of Animals and have already started raising funds for the NGO.

Source