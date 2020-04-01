Chef John Ash shares his favorite easy-to-make comfort foods

You may have to do this in batches. If so, heat your oven to 275 degrees and place cooked sandwiches in the oven to keep warm while you finish the rest.

Let the sandwiches cool for a minute before cutting in half and devouring.

This was adapted from a recipe by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, who writes for one of my favorite websites, Serious Eats (seriouseats.com) as well as the New York Times.

It’s delicious on its own, but I also like it as a base for any additions, like roasted mushrooms or tofu or quickly-sautéed spinach.

It’s also vegan if you leave out the cheese garnish.

15 Minute Creamy Tomato Soup

Makes 4 servings

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil, divided plus more for garnish

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 cup finely chopped onion

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon fennel seed

— Big pinch red pepper flakes

2 slices white bread, crusts removed and torn into 1-inch pieces

1 28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes, preferably San Marzano

2 1/2 cups vegetable stock or water

— Salt and freshly-ground pepper to taste

— For garnish: chopped chives, freshly grated Pecorino cheese and more olive oil

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large saucepan over medium high heat. Add garlic, onions, oregano, fennel seed and red pepper flakes.

Cook, stirring until onion is softened but not brown, about 3 minutes. Add bread and tomatoes. Mash the tomatoes with potato masher or whisk.

Add stock or water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes.

Transfer soup to a blender. Blend soup starting at low speed. You may have to do it in two batches. With blender running, gradually add remaining olive to form a smooth emulsion. Season soup to your taste with salt and pepper. Ladle into individual bowls and top with chives, Pecorino and more olive oil.

In Rome this classic soup is known as Stracciatella. Add some watercress, wilted spinach, cooked beans or whatever else you like.

Egg Drop Soup

Makes 4 servings

6 cups good quality store-bought or homemade chicken broth

5 black peppercorns

1 sprig thyme

1 small dried bay leaf

2 large eggs

1/4 cup finely-grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

4 basil leaves — stacked, rolled and thinly-sliced crosswise

— Kosher salt and freshly-ground black pepper to taste

1 lemon, quartered

In a medium saucepan set over medium-high heat, bring the chicken broth to a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium-low, add the peppercorns, thyme and bay leaf and cook gently and covered to concentrate flavors, about 30 minutes.

In a small bowl, use a fork to beat the eggs with the Parmesan cheese.

Return the soup to a simmer and, while whisking the hot broth with a fork, slowly pour in the egg-cheese mixture, stirring until the eggs have formed ribbons and are just set, 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Stir in the basil, salt and pepper and serve the soup with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.

John Ash is a Santa Rosa chef, teacher, James Beard award-winning cookbook author and radio host of the KSRO “Good Food House,” airing at 11 a.m. Saturday. He can be reached through his website, chefjohnash.com.