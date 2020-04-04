Chelsea Clinton Takes A Not-So-Subtle Swipe At Jared Kushner’s Pandemic Role

Chelsea Clinton on Friday appeared to mock White House senior adviser Jared Kushner for not having the sufficient medical expertise needed for a role in President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force.

In a tweet, the former first daughter said she kept thinking how even she ― with her academic experience in public health and health systems ― was not qualified to lead a national effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Kushner, however, has reportedly taken on a significant role in the federal response to the pandemic that has sickened more than 277,000 people nationwide and killed upwards of 7,400. He has no medical experience but is married to the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

Clinton did not mention Kushner by name in the post, here: