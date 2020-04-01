Chelsea Handler praises New York governor: ‘I’m pretty hot for Andrew Cuomo’

Chelsea Handler is in love with Andrew Cuomo and she wants everyone to know it. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Chelsea Handler is making it clear that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is spoken for.

With Cuomo becoming more of a household name as he navigates the uncharted waters of the coronavirus pandemic, Handler wrote a “love letter” to the politician in Vogue in which she thanked him for his leadership. She explained how he replaced Robert Mueller after their “breakup” and even confirmed that she would vote for Cuomo if he ran for president, although he has said he does not have any plans to pursue the presidency.

In addition to her letter, Handler let her 3.8 million Instagram followers know that not only does she enjoy Cuomo’s leadership, she also thinks he is not too hard on the eyes. In a compilation of video clips she posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Handler professed her love and attraction to the politician and her excitement for his press conferences.

“Getting ready for my boyfriend to come on TV,” she announced in one of the clips. “We wake up together every single morning, me and Andrew Cuomo…”

In another clip where she was watching Cuomo on television again, Handler said “I’m pretty hot for Andrew Cuomo, I’m not gonna lie about that.”

In the former late night host’s caption, she called “getting to know Cuomo” the best part of being quarantined. She sent her thoughts out to Cuomo and his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who revealed Monday that he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Several fans enthusiastically supported Handler’s obsession with Cuomo.

“Good person to wake up to, are ya feeling the truth? I am,” one person wrote.

“Your article is incredible and i am in complete agreement,” actress Katie Lowes chimed in.

“I need to know who you would rather: Mueller vs Cuomo,” a fan asked.

Cuomo has made national headlines with his efforts to level out the number of coronavirus cases in New York and has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic. On Twitter, he called for companies to find creative ways to help with the shortage of personal protective equipment among New York healthcare workers, and stars like Rihanna and Christian Siriano have answered the call.

After it was announced on Tuesday that his brother has the coronavirus, Cuomo told reporters that Chris is “going to be fine.”

“He is young, in good shape, strong — not as strong as he thinks — but he will be fine,” the governor said. “He’s a really sweet, beautiful guy. He’s my best friend.”

