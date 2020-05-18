Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Continue to Embody #CoupleGoals In New Dream House!



On paper, Chelsea Houska doesn’t sound like she would make a very good reality star.



She’s emotionally-stable, consistently content, family-focused, and driven to succeed, but not in that compulsive way that’s so common among young clout-chasers these days.



In other words, Chelsea doesn’t deliver the sort of high drama that tends turn make reality shows into hits.



Nevertheless, Houska remains popular among Teen Mom 2 fans.



In fact, she’s been able to strike some of the most lucrative endorsement deals of all the moms for the simple reason that many viewers see Chelsea as something of an aspirational figure.



With her happy marriage, and her quiet life in the country, Chelsea is basically the anti-Jenelle Evans.



And for many TM2 viewers, her scenes on the show are a welcome change of pace.



As opposed to watching Kail Lowry deal with her dead beat baby daddy or Leah Messer attempt to navigate her thorny relationships with her exes, fans get to bask in the joy of happy family building an empire together.



Chelsea, of course, delights in sharing updates with her loyal fan base.



And her latest posts indicate that big things are afoot.



Chelsea and Cole have been planning to build their dream house for quite some time, and with the coming of spring and warmer weather, construction is officially underway!



Chelsea captioned her latest photoset “#DownHomeDeBoers.”



“Sometimes you gotta stop, lay down and take it allllll in and have a moment to be truly grateful. Today we did just that,” she wrote alongside the photo above.



And her 5.7 million followers seemed almost as excited about the new home as she is.



As usual, Chelsea’s Teen Mom 2 castmates were quick to express their approval.



“This is awesome. The build & the crocs + camo combo,” wrote Kail Lowry.



Of course, all that excitement comes with a bit of trepidation, as well.



“Framing has begun ladies and gentlemen. *internal freak out has also begun*,” Houska wrote this week.



Yes, it’s always scary to embark on a new journey, but we’re sure Chelsea and Cole are up for the challenge.



In a way, the couple represents what the Teen Mom franchise was supposed to portray — young couples taking on the world together and creating a better life for their children.



Perhaps producers should take note of Chelsea’s popularity when they’re casting future spin-offs.



Just a thought.