Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool among clubs supporting their Women’s teams during Covid-19

The country’s leading clubs have reaffirmed their commitment to women’s football amid concerns over the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the game.

On Monday, Reading became the first top-flight club to furlough its players, sparking concerns that the pandemic may prompt drastic action at clubs facing losses of millions.

However, Chelsea, both Manchester sides, Tottenham and Liverpool have told Sportsmail that they have no plans to follow suit, while the Football Association is understood to be providing support.

Chelsea are among Premier League clubs sticking by their Women’s team during coronavirus

As are Manchester City – amid fears that many Women’s team would be furloughed

The action taken by Reading, in fifth place when football was suspended, has raised fears others may follow suit while third-tier AFC Fylde became the first women’s team to disband earlier this week. Some Premier League clubs have already seen millions disappear and are bracing themselves for further heavy losses and there was a fear that women’s football could be vulnerable to cost-cutting measures.

Indeed, concerns were raised this month by world players’ union Fifpro about women’s football, which they said faced ‘concrete risks’.

However, Chelsea have already stated their commitment to continuing their ‘current level of financial and other support’ to their women’s team and academy programmes.

Both Manchester sides told this publication that they remain committed to their women’s teams and have no plans to furlough, as did Birmingham and Bristol City, although the Robins backroom staff have taken cuts in line with their equivalents in the men’s team.

On Monday, it was announced that Reading had furloughed its Women’s team to cut costs

Tottenham and Everton sounded a similar note, as did Liverpool, who pointed out that their players and staff remain working full-time, following individual fitness programmes ahead of a return to play, when deemed appropriate.

Arsenal say they are ‘not currently using the furlough scheme for any staff’ but added that they would ‘continue to assess and manage the financial impacts and risks caused by the pandemic as effectively as possible’.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has already gone on the record to state their commitment, but also disclosed that building work on a women’s and girls hub had been paused.

Several clubs in the Women’s Championship have already furloughed players.

The FA is offering guidance with regards to matters such as business rates, funding opportunities and contractual matters.