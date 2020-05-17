Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested after 4am row with model 

Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi has been arrested following a late night tryst with a woman during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Metropolitan Police officers attended reports of an incident at the England international’s apartment after being called by the woman in question. An ambulance also attended the scene.

The 19-year-old was arrested by officers and taken into police custody.

A police spokesman said: ‘Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 03:53hrs on Sunday 17 May to a report of an unwell woman.’

The Met confirmed the woman was taken to hospital and a man, who was arrested at the scene, remained in police custody.

Police returned to Hudson-Odoi’s property on Sunday to continue their investigations into the matter.

The Sun report that Hudson-Odoi met the woman online and invited her to his home, sending a vehicle to collect her. Neighbours of the 19-year-old told The Sun that his acquaintance was ‘very glamorous’ before the property was ‘crawling with police’.

The report says that the Chelsea star is said to have asked the woman to arrive at his property wearing lingerie and that the pair exchanged flirtatious messages beforehand.

Neighbours of the England international told the same publication that the model was ‘very glamorous’ and that she carried a Louis Vuitton bag.

Chelsea were contacted by Sportsmail for comment, though news of Hudson-Odoi’s arrest had filtered back to players and staff at the Stamford Bridge club during Sunday afternoon.

Hudson-Odoi was one of the first footballers in the UK to confirm he had to be infected with the Covid-19 in March, but is due to return to group training by the end of the week provided his tests allow him to.

‘I had the virus which has cleared now. I fully feel good, I feel fit, so I am feeling back to myself so it is all good,’ he said at the start of April.

‘I had it [the illness] three weeks ago now I think, on a Monday when I felt a bit hot and I was thinking this is a bit unusual, why do I feel this hot. The next day I was feeling back to normal.

‘I thought it was just a minor temperature thing, but obviously it wasn’t. I said to myself this wasn’t actually that bad, the symptoms, and I said to myself “I feel good, I feel better”.

‘Everyone has been asking me how I have been which has been class from them. They have been showing me support and saying “Cal, get well soon, I hope you are okay now”.

‘It has been very warming and a good feeling to know you have got your team-mates behind you, backing you and making sure you are feeling well and encouraging you.’

Hudson-Odoi has emerged as one of the Premier League club’s most exciting prospects over the past two seasons. Last year, the 19-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who tabled three bids for the winger worth as much as £45million.

Last September, he became one of the best-paid teenagers in world football after signing extended terms with the Blues worth a mind-boggling £180,000-per-week.

Hudson-Odoi’s arrest adds to a string of misdemeanours by Premier League stars during the coronavirus lockdown.

Manchester City and England star Kyle Walker landed himself in hot water for hosting a sex party during lockdown, and is facing disciplinary action from the Premier League champions. The 29-year-old later apologised for his actions.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was fined by his club for visiting a friend just hours after telling fans to ‘stay home’ in March.

Wolves youngster Morgan Gibbs-White is also facing disciplinary action from the west midlands club for attending a London party with Love Island stars.