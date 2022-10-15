Chengdu promoting ecological health in urban construction

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A park city under the snowy mountains, Chengdu in Sichuan province adheres to a new model of urban development and continuously improves the ecological well-being of its citizens.

Cycling along the Chengdu Jincheng Greenway has become one of the most popular outdoor leisure projects in Chengdu this year. Built along the Chengdu Ring Expressway, it has a total length of 100 kilometers.

Chengdu, a megacity with a population of more than 21 million, is using “green mountains, greenways, water system and parks” as its framework to build large-scale ecological corridors and high-quality green space throughout the region.

The city is constructing an urban interface that sees fields through the window and creates the beauty of the urban pattern that integrates the city and the park.

Longquan Mountain, located in the east of Chengdu, has been transformed into a super-large urban forest park with a total area of about 1,275 square kilometers through artificial afforestation as well as restoration of degraded forests. The park has become the “green heart” of Chengdu.

In Longmen Mountain in the west of Chengdu, the Chengdu area of the Giant Panda National Park with a total area of 1,459 sq km has restored 4,528 hectares of giant panda habitats by adopting a low-interference model.

The Tianfu Greenway system with a planned total length of 16,900 km is densely woven into a network, gradually connecting the city’s green water system, forests, lakes and rivers as well as rural areas to form a complete ecological network.

The construction of the park city aims to build gardens and increase greenery, solve the problem of urban spatial layout and realize ecological civilization and balanced economic and social development.

During the construction of ecological projects, Chengdu has organically implanted high-quality life scenarios and new consumption scenarios to promote the transformation of ecological value into economic and social value and create more sense of gain and happiness for the general public.

As a State-approved low-carbon pilot city, the Chengdu city government has accelerated the comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development, guided by the realization of the country’s “dual carbon” goal.

Chengdu has accelerated the construction of a green transport system in recent years. The operating mileage of rail transit in Chengdu has reached 558 kilometers, ranking fourth in the country.

