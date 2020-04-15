Chennai is India’s most tech savvy city: Mahindra Lifespaces study

With the lockdown extended in the country, there is an increased dependency on technology. People have started spending more time on OTT platforms and television to stay entertained.

On this front, in a recent study titled ‘#LifeSlicesByMahindraLifespaces’ conducted by Mahindra Lifespaces, Chennai surfaced as the most tech-savvy city.

The study was carried out to understand the technology habits, inclination and needs of householders, and their levels of adoption of smart-home devices.

The respondents comprised over 1,000 householders across seven cities in India, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur and Gurgaon, and were asked about the presence of various hi-tech gadgets in their homes – ranging from smart TVs and VR equipment to wireless devices.

With a theoretical maximum of 6,800 points (that is, if every home in the city possessed each and every type of device), Chennai householders topped the ranking with 4,255 points, the highest, reflecting the largest gadget density per household on an average. Hyderabad was placed second with 3,542 points and Bengaluru was ranked third with 3,476 points respectively, on the index. Overall, nationally, the average Indian home scored 3,191 points.